BIDDEFORD — The City of Biddeford, Maine Department of Transportation, and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine have partnered to host an online forum on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss locations in Biddeford that residents feel are dangerous for pedestrians.

The link for the online forum can be accessed by completing the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/Biddeford2021. The form collects information about problem areas that will help organizers prepare for the in-forum activities. Problem areas include but are not limited to locations with no crosswalks or crosswalks that are not visible enough to drivers, speeding traffic, poor lighting or unmaintained sidewalks.

Community members who are unable to attend the meeting are encouraged to submit their areas of concern using the registration form.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, pedestrian/vehicle crashes have been increasing statewide over the past seven years.

