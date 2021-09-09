A Woolwich man pleaded guilty to possessing images of child pornography, Maine’s acting U.S. attorney said on Thursday.

Attorney Donald E. Clark said that, according to court records, in June 2020, investigators with Homeland Security Investigations searched the residence of Clifton Given, 32, of Woolwich. In an interview with investigators, Given admitted to using his cell phone to view images of children engaged in sex. Investigators later found images and videos on his cell phone depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Given faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office, according to Clark’s office.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

