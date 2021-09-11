BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The University of New England overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, took the lead on a 39-yard field goal by Ruelas Villasen in overtime and then blocked a tying field-goal attempt to earn a 23-20 football win Saturday over Bridgewater State.
The Nor’easters (1-1) began their comeback with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaymeson Maheux midway through the fourth quarter but still trailed 20-12 after missing the extra point. Matthew Harkins then scored on a keeper from the 1 with six seconds remaining, and Connor Sirois connected with Brett Miller for the 2-point conversion.
Cam Mann had a 14-yard touchdown run for UNE in the second quarter.
Bridgewater is 0-2.
HUSSON 10, PLYMOUTH STATE 7: Nic Visser connected with Tyler Halls for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining as the Eagles (1-1) topped the Panthers (0-2) at Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Aaron Paradis made a 22-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, and Husson led 3-0 at halftime.
Plymouth State went ahead early in the fourth on Manny Sanchez’s 3-yard run.
Visser completed 33 of 51 for 335 yards, while Hall had 14 catches for 162 yards.
MEN’S SOCCER
SOUTHERN MAINE 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Zekariya Shaib’s goal 1:59 into overtime gave the Huskies (3-1-1) a comeback win over the Nor’easters (1-3) in Biddeford.
USM’s Sean Brueninghaus tied the game with a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.
Matthew McLeod scored for UNE in the first half.
BATES 1, HAMILTON 0: Rex Lane scored early in the second half and Ryan Manning made five saves as the Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) shut out the Continentals (1-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.
BOWDOIN 1, AMHERST 0: Charlie Ward scored in the 74th minute, assisted by Dylan Reid, and the Polar Bears (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) blanked the Mammoths (1-1, 0-1) in Brunswick.
Bowdoin keeper Michael Webber turned aside eight shots.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. JOSEPH’S 5, ELMS 1: Madison Michaud scored three goals and set up another, leading the Monks (2-2, 2-0 GNAC) past the Blazers (2-2-1, 2-1) in Standish.
Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone added a goal and an assist, and Kayley Mattos also scored for the Monks.
HAMILTON 4, BATES 1: Hyla Mosher scored in each half, and the Continentals (1-0-1, 1-0-1 NESCAC) also got goals from Rylie Mutton and Frankie Lilly in a win over the Bobcats (1-1, 1-1) at Lewiston.
Maeve Parmelee put Bates on the board in the second half.
AMHERST 3, BOWDOIN 0: Ruby Hasitie scored a hat trick to power the Mammoths (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (1-1, 0-1) at Brunswick.
Alex Arndt and Penny Rocchio combined for five saves for Bowdoin.
FIELD HOCKEY
EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Brianna Nolan put in a penalty stroke in the second overtime to give the Warriors (1-1, 1-0 Little East) a win over the Huskies (1-2, 0-1) in Gorham.
USM’s Brooke Carson tied the game with 2:21 left in regulation. Samantha Ellis gave the Huskies a short-lived lead in the second quarter.
BABSON 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Fourth-quarter goals by Meara Hanyon and Andrea Marguerite helped the Beavers (2-0) secure a win over the Monks (2-1) at Babson Park, Massachusetts.
Brianne McGrath opened the scoring in the first quarter.
HAMILTON 1, BATES 0: Keeley Duran scored early in the second half, and the Continentals (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) shut out the Bobcats (1-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Biden, Obama, Clinton present display of unity at 9/11 ceremony
-
College
College football roundup: No. 12 Oregon upsets No. 3 Ohio State
-
Nation & World
Saudi Arabia since 9/11: ‘A country in the making’
-
Nation & World
Okefenokee Joe, ‘an amazing old’ alligator, has died
-
Nation & World
From 9/11’s ashes, a new world took shape. It did not last.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.