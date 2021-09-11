BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The University of New England overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, took the lead on a 39-yard field goal by Ruelas Villasen in overtime and then blocked a tying field-goal attempt to earn a 23-20 football win Saturday over Bridgewater State.

The Nor’easters (1-1) began their comeback with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaymeson Maheux midway through the fourth quarter but still trailed 20-12 after missing the extra point. Matthew Harkins then scored on a keeper from the 1 with six seconds remaining, and Connor Sirois connected with Brett Miller for the 2-point conversion.

Cam Mann had a 14-yard touchdown run for UNE in the second quarter.

Bridgewater is 0-2.

HUSSON 10, PLYMOUTH STATE 7: Nic Visser connected with Tyler Halls for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining as the Eagles (1-1) topped the Panthers (0-2) at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Aaron Paradis made a 22-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, and Husson led 3-0 at halftime.

Plymouth State went ahead early in the fourth on Manny Sanchez’s 3-yard run.

Visser completed 33 of 51 for 335 yards, while Hall had 14 catches for 162 yards.

MEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Zekariya Shaib’s goal 1:59 into overtime gave the Huskies (3-1-1) a comeback win over the Nor’easters (1-3) in Biddeford.

USM’s Sean Brueninghaus tied the game with a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.

Matthew McLeod scored for UNE in the first half.

BATES 1, HAMILTON 0: Rex Lane scored early in the second half and Ryan Manning made five saves as the Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) shut out the Continentals (1-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.

BOWDOIN 1, AMHERST 0: Charlie Ward scored in the 74th minute, assisted by Dylan Reid, and the Polar Bears (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) blanked the Mammoths (1-1, 0-1) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin keeper Michael Webber turned aside eight shots.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, ELMS 1: Madison Michaud scored three goals and set up another, leading the Monks (2-2, 2-0 GNAC) past the Blazers (2-2-1, 2-1) in Standish.

Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone added a goal and an assist, and Kayley Mattos also scored for the Monks.

HAMILTON 4, BATES 1: Hyla Mosher scored in each half, and the Continentals (1-0-1, 1-0-1 NESCAC) also got goals from Rylie Mutton and Frankie Lilly in a win over the Bobcats (1-1, 1-1) at Lewiston.

Maeve Parmelee put Bates on the board in the second half.

AMHERST 3, BOWDOIN 0: Ruby Hasitie scored a hat trick to power the Mammoths (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (1-1, 0-1) at Brunswick.

Alex Arndt and Penny Rocchio combined for five saves for Bowdoin.

FIELD HOCKEY

EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Brianna Nolan put in a penalty stroke in the second overtime to give the Warriors (1-1, 1-0 Little East) a win over the Huskies (1-2, 0-1) in Gorham.

USM’s Brooke Carson tied the game with 2:21 left in regulation. Samantha Ellis gave the Huskies a short-lived lead in the second quarter.

BABSON 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Fourth-quarter goals by Meara Hanyon and Andrea Marguerite helped the Beavers (2-0) secure a win over the Monks (2-1) at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Brianne McGrath opened the scoring in the first quarter.

HAMILTON 1, BATES 0: Keeley Duran scored early in the second half, and the Continentals (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) shut out the Bobcats (1-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.

