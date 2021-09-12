Re: “Curt Hazlett, former managing editor of the Portland Press Herald, dies at 68” (Sept. 2):

The best thing that can be said of Curt Hazlett is that he was a newspaperman through and through. The many tributes coming in are true enough. For Curt, however, newspapers were a calling, and to say he was devoted to that calling was praise enough.

I had limited contact with Curt when I was editorial page editor of the Portland Newspapers from 1991 to 1999. He believed strongly in the separation of news and editorial. I always knew I was working with a first-class professional, though, when we did interact.

The lines are too often mixed today. Newspapers are the poorer as a result, as they are with Curt Hazlett’s passing.

George Neavoll
Portland, Ore.

