Even finding a place to rent is starting to turn into a battle.
Renters in South Florida are offering hundreds of dollars more than the landlord is asking for, or they’re offering to pay a full year’s rent up front in order to obtain a lease.
The situation is further complicating a cutthroat real estate market. Homebuyers are spending well over the listing price for a scant number of properties; frustrated shoppers are resigning themselves to rent; landlords are jacking up rents to cash in; and now prospective tenants are fighting it out for a place they won’t even own.
Real estate agent Nathan Zieman, of The Corcoran Group in Delray Beach, watched a client get outbid to rent a townhome in east Delray Beach. Three other renters put in offers over the listed price of $2,600.
His client, Dylan Shine, continues to search anywhere from Jupiter to Fort Lauderdale, unwilling to overpay. “Everything seems to be pushing up and up,” he said.
Karen Johnson, a real estate agent and president of the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors, said she listed a rental home in Parkland for $3,800 and quickly got three offers to rent it for an extra $400 per month. Some people offered six months’ rent up front.
And Adam Docktor, a real estate agent with Compass in Fort Lauderdale, had a client who paid a year’s rent up front for a $2,350-per-month townhome in Fort Lauderdale.
Many of these aggressive renters had struck out on buying a home.
“Not only has the amount of people looking for a rental property increased, but the type of person looking for a rental is someone who was already prepared to purchase a home,” said Whitney Dutton, a real estate adviser representing landlords with the Dutton Group in Fort Lauderdale. “They have great credit [and] money saved up that would have gone towards a mortgage down payment,”
The demand has led to rising rents for the past year. The average list price for a rental in Palm Beach County in August was $3,108, up from $2,300 the year before, according to data from the Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors.
In Broward County, the average listed price was $2,338, up from $1,988 in August 2020.
Property manager Benjamin Lipson, of Icon Realty in Fort Lauderdale, said people are bidding on rentals without even seeing them. A younger couple recently offered to pay $200 over the listed price for a two-bedroom condo in Miami and agreed to pay a year’s rent ahead of time, Lipson said.
People will do whatever they need to lock in a property, he said.
Experts attribute this phenomenon to a low number of homes for sale, forcing prospective homebuyers into rentals because they can’t afford the high purchase prices. But as with homebuyers, they’re getting outbid by out-of-towners moving in with more money.
“If you go online to look at something to rent and it’s gone in a day,” Docktor said.
When and if the rental market cools down remains to be seen.
“Rental rates will stabilize, but it will take a little,” Docktor said. “When it comes back down, it will still be hot.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Third round of child tax credit payments go out this week. Here’s what to know
-
Nation & World
Secretary of State Blinken pushes back on Republican criticism of Afghan withdrawal
-
Business
Apple issues emergency software patch after exploit attributed to hacker-for-hire firm
-
Business
Men need not apply to world’s largest e-scooter factory
-
Times Record
First entrepreneurship program at Moxie hub will be held in October
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.