Texas just passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the United States. It is a law that clearly violates the Roe v. Wade doctrine by limiting abortions in pregnancies past six weeks, a time that most women don’t even know they’re pregnant. Moreover, the law puts a $10,000 bounty on anyone assisting a woman attempting to get an abortion.

This law should scare all of us by its blatant misogyny and the fact that there is absolutely no accountability for the man who impregnates the woman.

During the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Susan Collins assured us that Kavanaugh would follow precedent with respect to abortion. She said that she was pro-choice. Well, Kavanaugh was one of the majority choosing not to intervene in the Texas law case, thereby allowing the law to stand.

It is time for Roe v. Wade to be codified.

When the House is back in session, Nancy Pelosi will be bringing a bill to codify Roe v. Wade for a vote. When it gets to the Senate, I expect Sen. Collins to wholeheartedly support that bill, as she voted to confirm two ultra-conservative Supreme Court nominees, Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch, who also voted to allow the Texas law to go into effect.

It’s time for Sen, Collins to undo some of the harm she has caused to stand up for women’s rights.

Donna Brown

Pownal

