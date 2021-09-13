Mary Hayes Murphy, 98, of Kennebunk, formerly of Somerville, died on Sept. 7, 2021. Born in Somerville on Sept. 7, 1923, to her beloved parents the late Timothy and Mary (Maloney) Hayes. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late James Patrick Murphy. Devoted mother to Dennis J. Murphy and wife Cynthia, of Medford, Patricia Murphy Foley of Kennebunk, Maryann Murphy Coulombe and husband David, of Somerville, and daughter-in-law MaryLou Murphy, of Barrington, Rhode Island.

Loving Nana of Murph of Kelly Murphy, Timothy Murphy and wife Molly, Shannon Dant and husband Jeff, Sean Foley and wife Megan, Colleen Connelly and husband Michael, and Courtney Coulombe and partner Bradley Scalfani. Great Grandmother of Caspian, Rosie, James Patrick, Charlotte, Hayes and Collins.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Hegarty, and predeceased by her sisters, Catherine and husband Anthony Fiore, Ellen and husband Robert Cremone, brother John and wife Carol Hayes, and brother-in-law, Thomas Hegarty. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

She was executive secretary to the president of the Carter Ink Company in Cambridge for many years. When her children attended school, she was secretary at the Massachusetts Society of Optometrists, and later at the Somerville Public School Department until her retirement.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Square) Somerville, Tuesday morning 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral procession and Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis de Sales Church, Charlestown, at 11 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 protocol, all attendees for visitation and funeral mass were required to wear facial masks. Mary was laid to rest alongside her husband, James, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04072 or at www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org. For more information, visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.

