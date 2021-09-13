Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 22, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m.. Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, children; $20, family. There will be takeout containers for those who do not want to come inside for seating. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated is suggested and hand sanitizer will be available.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Salvation Army to host ‘homecoming’ in Old Orchard Beach Sunday
-
Sports
Novak Djokovic focused on future success after U.S. Open setback
-
Nation & World
Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters
-
Nation & World
Man accused of bringing Molotov cocktails, loaded firearms to Jan. 6 riot will plead guilty
-
Scarborough Leader
Things to do, starting Sept. 17