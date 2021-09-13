More people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19 are breathing with the assistance of ventilators than at any previous time during the pandemic.

While the state did not release updated case numbers Monday, the delta variant continues to sweep through the state’s unvaccinated population, straining hospitals with near record numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that there are currently 40 people on ventilators, surpassing the previous peak of 37, which occurred on both Sept. 10 and Jan. 21 of this year.

“Stat of the day: there are 194 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Maine right now,” Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said in a tweet. “Sixty-seven of them are in the ICU, and 40 are on ventilators. Two weeks ago, there were 136 people hospitalized, with 69 in the ICU and 28 on ventilators. Statewide, there are 64 ICU beds available.”

Between 70 and 75 percent of those hospitalized – and nearly 100 percent of people in the ICU on some days – are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Maine CDC has said.

Ventilators are used for the most critical ill patients. About 45 percent of ventilated COVID-19 patients die, according to a January, 2021 review of 69 studies by the National Institutes of Health.

Maine’s hospital executives have pleaded with eligible people who have not yet gotten their shots to do so to save hospital capacity. MaineHealth, the largest health care network in the state that runs Maine Medical Center in Portland and seven other hospitals in the state, announced last week that it was postponing some elective surgeries to maintain capacity for COVID-19 patients. Examples of postponed surgeries include knee and hip replacements, and other surgeries that can safely wait.

In addition to encouraging people to get vaccinated, federal and state governments are increasingly mandating COVID-19 vaccination.

President Biden last week introduced new vaccine mandates that will require employers with 100 or more workers to have their employees get immunized or tested weekly for COVID-19, among other new vaccine requirements. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in news reports on Monday that he supported vaccination requirements for air travel.

Maine is mandating that health care workers get their shots by the end of October.

The state has one of the best vaccination rates in the nation, with 72.7 percent of the 1.18 million eligible for the vaccine – ages 12 and older – receiving their final dose of the vaccine. But that still leaves nearly 325,000 Maine people who are unvaccinated but eligible to get immunized.

This story will be updated

