The United Way of Mid Coast Maine launched its Annual Campaign on Sept. 10 at Maine Maritime Museum with guests from Bath Iron Works, Mid Coast-Park View Health, Lincoln Health, Bath Savings and some of United Way’s partner agencies, staff, Loaned Executives and board members.

This year’s campaign goal is $1.725 million.

“We have an awesome team in place this year and we also have a lot of hope” Campaign Director Tom Blatz said. “I am always amazed at the generosity of people and the willingness to help each other, and this is reflected in the Campaign. We look forward to a successful Campaign this year because of the fantastic volunteer team we have in place.”

This year United Way of Mid Coast Maine welcomes three Loaned Executives to their team: Nina Bergendoff joins them again for the second year in a row, with Tara McCannell from LL Bean and Denise White, recently of Pine Tree Society.

A Loaned Executive assists with managing the annual campaign.

The campaign is co-chaired by Bob and Barb McCue, both retired from Mid Coast-Parkview Health. Mara Pennell of Bath Savings is vice chairperson.

“This fall we’re hoping for a better tomorrow,” said Barb and Bob McCue. “We’re not there yet, but we can build toward it, always keeping in mind our United Way goals: that all our neighbors deserve to be financially stable, we all should feel safe, healthy, and connected to our community, and we want all our children to have the best possible start in life.”

The Campaign Cabinet members this year are Steve Bailey (Maine School Management Assoc.), Nina Bergendoff, Sam Chard (LL Bean), Kelly Creamer (LincolnHealth), Karry Kane (Norway Savings), Jon Larssen (MCPH), Jonathan Pelletier (BIW), Chris Szalay (SEARCH), Stephanie Therrien (BIW), Cindy Tucci (LL Bean), and Barbara Tuttle (Bath Savings).

United Way of Mid Coast Maine supports 47 programs at 36 local non-profit agencies. Last year, United Way of Mid Coast Maine and their partner agencies helped more than 25,000 people with housing, food access, prescription assistance, literacy, senior services, childcare and tax preparation, in addition to other programs.

The 2021 United Way Campaign Kickoff is sponsored by Mid Coast Hospital. To contribute to the Campaign, text DONATE2UW to 41444.

For more information, call 207-443-9752 or visit uwmcm.org.

