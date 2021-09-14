The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Volunteers will be hosting a Native Plant Sale at Wells Reserve at Laudholm Farm located at 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. Native plants attract native insects and provide food for native birds. The public is becoming increasingly aware that development has fragmented habitats and interrupted migration corridors for native plants and animals. The sale will be held rain or shine and educational information on plant growing conditions, benefits to wildlife, and complementary species will be provided by knowledgeable Master Gardener Volunteers. The public will also be able to tour the Native Plant Demonstration Garden on the grounds of Laudholm Farm. Proceeds will benefit York County Master Gardener Volunteer programs and activities at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm. Those who aren’t vaccinated should wear a mask. FMI contact: [email protected]

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop is open every Wednesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at St. James hall in Biddeford — use the South Street entrance. Donations of clean, saleable items are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Furniture, computers, baby car seats will not be accepted. Help is needed. Funds raised go to charities. For more information, call 499-7490 or 229-2551.

A Community Drive Thru Baked Beans Supper will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church, 498 Goodwins Mills Road on Route 35.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: