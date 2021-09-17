Clee Miller 1924 – 2021 BAILEY ISLAND – Clee Miller, 96, of Bailey Island, died with loved ones at her side at 75 State Street in Portland on August 29, 2021. A Master Gardener, gifted floral designer, seamstress extraordinaire, and true force of nature, Clee was born on Sept. 20, 1924, in Greeley, Colo., to Marguerite and Clyde Camp. Orphaned at 2, she was adopted by her grandparents, Amelia and Augustus Kramer, who had an apple farm in Independence, Mo. Clee left home at 16 to pursue a secretarial career, which served her well later as a single mother of three girls. She was executive secretary for Drew Miller, art director at Crown Zellerbach, whom she married in 1957. A corporate transfer to the New York office landed the family in Norwalk, Conn., where Clee became involved in the local PTA and garden club. Upon Drew’s retirement in 1970, the couple moved to Bailey Island. In Maine, Clee reengaged with gardening, becoming president of the Harpswell Garden Club and then the Longfellow Garden Club, where she spearheaded the Payson Park Arboretum and was elected president of the State Federation of Garden Clubs. She was a founding member and deacon of MidCoast Presbyterian Church, known as the “Flower Lady” for her Sunday arrangements. More recently, she attended the Bailey Island Church. She also worked in the floral department at Brunswick Skillins for a decade and freelanced as a floral designer for weddings well into her eighties. After Drew’s death in 2001, Clee turned to island activities. A former president and trustee of the Orrs Island Library, she was also a member of the Mingo Club, devoted to preserving Library Hall on Bailey Island. She enjoyed life on her own terms for 94 years. She is survived by three daughters and their families, Linda Skinner of South Portland, Cheryl Adam of Skowhegan, and Toni Mark of Pownal; including six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren Interment will be at the columbarium she helped create at MidCoast Presbyterian. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Thanks to the wonderful caregivers at 75 State Street and Beacon Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. Donations in Clee’s name can be made to: Harpswell Aging at Home http://www.hah.community/donate which helped her stay in her home as long as possible

