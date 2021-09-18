ALFRED STATION, N.Y. — Jack Mahoney got the go-ahead score on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and the University of New England held off Alfred State 20-17 on Saturday afternoon.

Mahoney capped an 8-play, 64-yard drive that began with 5:50 left in the quarter. The Nor’easters (2-1) benefitted from consecutive penalties on the drive, a 10-yard holding call that gave them a first down at their own 37 and a 15-yard personal foul that got them near mid-field.

The Nor’easters scored twice in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead: Mahoney and quarterback Matthew Harkins connected on a 35-yard passing touchdown 2:57 into the game and Mikey Brennan caught a 31-yard pass from Connor Sirois with 3:47 left in the quarter. Joseph Leonatti kicked an extra point on the first touchdown and UNE failed the conversion on the second.

Aaron Jenkins had scoring runs of 5 and 2 yards in the second quarter to give the Pioneers (0-3) the lead, 14-13. Dawson Fontaine kicked a 22-yard field goal with 5:57 left in the third to make it 17-13.

Fontaine missed a 33-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 28 seconds left for Alfred State.

AMHERST 28, BATES 20: Chad Peterson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard keeper in the third quarter, then threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Joe Masterson in the fourth quarter as the Mammoths won a season opener against the Bobcats in Lewiston.

Bates erased a 14-0 deficit in the second quarter, getting a 26-yard field goal from Simon Redfern and two touchdown passes from Brendan Costa to grab a 17-14 halftime lead. Costa’s TD passes were 3 yards to Sean Bryant and 49 yards to Mohamed Diawara.

Costa finished 25 of 48 for 240 yards, with one interception.

Amherst turned a blocked punt into a touchdown in the first quarter, after Kellen Field opened the scoring with an 8-yard run.

WESLEYAN 21, COLBY 5: Ashton Scott and David Estevez each threw a long touchdown pass for the Cardinals in a season-opening win over the Mules in Waterville.

Colby scored first on a 29-yard field goal by Moises Celaya early in the second quarter, but Wesleyan’s Charlie McPhee answered with a 1-yard touchdown run. Scott connected with Logan Tomlinson for 38-yard touchdown that made it 14-3 at halftime.

Thomas Elkhoury caught an 84-yard TD pass from Estevez in the fourth quarter.

Colby quarterback Matt Hersch was 21 of 39 for 179 yards and two interceptions. Matt Panker caught seven passes for 83 yards.

HAMILTON 16, BOWDOIN 7: Kamau Hopewell and Justin Moran each rushed for a touchdown, and the Continentals opened their season with a win over the Polar Bears in Clinton, New York.

Bowdoin quarterback Grif Stalcup had an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter after Hamilton opened a 13-0 lead. Stalcup was 13 of 21 passing for 141 yards with one interception, and also gained 46 yards on 11 carries. Andre Eden led the Polar Bears with 109 yard on the ground.

MEN’S SOCCER

MIDDLEBURY 1, BOWDOIN 0: Jordan Saint-Louis scored in the second half as the Panthers (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (3-1, 1-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Michael Webber had six saves for Bowdoin, while Ryan Grady made three saves for Middlebury.

CASTLETON 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Jacob Henderson scored late in the second half as the Spartans (2-3, 1-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (3-2-1, 0-1) in Gorham.

Adolphie Alfani had an assists for Castleton and Andres Soto-Burgos made two saves.

Jacob Satires made three saves for USM.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, NORWICH 0: Colin Grant scored from Kuma Onyejose in the second half as the Monks (2-0-2, 2-0 GNAC) beat the Cadets (3-2, 1-1) in Norwich, Vermont.

David Walbridge had six saves for St. Joseph’s, while Robert Wagenseller had three for Norwich.

COLBY 2, TRINITY 0: Ethan Franco scored a pair of goals and the Mules (2-1, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (1-3, 0-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Ethan Fabricant had an assists on Franco’s second goal.

Noah Jackson had two saves for Colby, while Bernardo Simones had one save for Trinity.

CONN. COLLEGE 5, BATES 1: Rye Jaran and MT Tshuma both scored twice and Steve Yeonas had two assists as the Camels (1-1, 1-0 NESCAC beat the Bobcats (3-1, 1-1) in Lewiston.

Alessandro Horvath Diano added a goal for Conn. College. Owen Keleher scored for Bates.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 3, UNE 0: The Golden Bears (4-1-1, 1-0 CCC) scored twice in the first half to beat the Nor’easters (1-5, 0-1) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Chris Allen and Zach Allard scored in the first half and Jonny Clough added a second-half goal for Western New England.

Tristan O’Hagan and Sean McCarthy combined for 11 saves for UNE.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MIDDLEBURY 2, BOWDOIN 1: The Panthers (4-1, 1-1 NESCAC) took a 2-0 lead and held on to beat the Polar Bears (3-2, 0-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Eliza Robinson scored just over five minutes into the game and the Panthers also scored on an own goal. Lynn Farquhar scored in the second half for Bowdoin.

ST. JOSEPH’S 6, ANNA MARIA 2: Madison Michaud scored twice as the Monks (3-3, 3-0 GNAC) beat the AMCATS (1-5, 0-2) in Standish.

Sama Colatruglio, Shauna Clark, Maddi Cormier, Danae DelPrado and Tatum Hancock also scored for St. Joseph’s.

CASTLETON 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Brytney Moore scored the only goal as the Spartans (3-1-1, 1-0 LEC) handed the Huskies (5-1, 0-1) their first loss, in Castleton, Vermont.

Bre Atwood had four saves for Southern Maine, while Alex Benfatti had six for Castleton.

UNE 1, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 0: Caroline Meuse scored from Bella Rell on a corner kick as the Nor’easters (4-1, 1-0 CCC) beat the Golden Bears (3-3, 0-1) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Claudie Kenneway stopped four shots for UNE, while Molly McLaughlin had three saves for Western New England.

COLBY 0, TRINITY 0: Emily McMaster made 11 saves for Colby, and Mariana Cournoyer had two stops for Trinity as the Mules (1-0-2, 0-0-2 NESCAC) went to a scoreless tie against the Bantams (2-1-2, 0-0-2) in Hartford, Connecticut.

FIELD HOCKEY

BATES 5, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 0: Kami Lambert set up second-quarter goals by Paige Cote and Bridget Thompson, and Grace Hoehl scored twice in the second half as the Bobcats (2-2, 1-2 NESCAC) defeated the Camels (0-3, 0-2) in Lewiston.

Riley Burns converted a penalty stroke the other Bates goal.

MIDDLEBURY 3, BOWDOIN 1: Erin Nicholas set up the first goal, then scored twice to lead the Panthers (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (2-2, 1-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Bowdoin’s goal was a one-timer by Maya Malenfant off a cross from Abby Bashaw in the third quarter.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 0: Brooke Carson’s goal early in the third quarter lifted the Huskies (2-3, 1-1 Little East) past the Colonials (2-3, 0-1) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Samantha Ellis assisted on Carson’s fourth goal of the season. USM goalie Julianna Kiklis made three saves.

ST. JOSEPH’S 7, ANNA MARIA 0: Meghan Hill and Emma Rutledge each scored twice, and the Monks (4-1, 1-0 GNAC) got six goals in the second half to pull away from the Amcats (1-5, 1-1) in Standish.

Abbie Jacques added a goal and an assist. Megan Mourmouras and Megan Quirion also scored.

UNE 5, SALVE REGINA 1: Lindsay Bruns opened the scoring with two goals in the first quarter, starting the Nor’easters (3-3, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) on their way to a win over the Ospreys (5-1, 0-1) in Biddeford.

Madi Robito made it 3-0 in the second quarter, and Haylee Angster and Bailey Lynch each added a third-quarter goal.

