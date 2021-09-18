FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Matt was raised in Falmouth and headed west following high school. He met his wife, Julie, in Fort Collins, Colo. and they married in 1990. Matt worked as a mechanic, wastewater technician, and business owner for over 35 years in northern Colorado.

Matt had an infectious laugh and a warm personality. He shared his passion for the outdoors and wildlife, along with his cooking and his faith, with those around him. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his joy, and his zeal for life.

Matthew is survived by Julie, his loving wife of 31 years; his children Julian, Rachelle, Stacia, Joshua, and Daniel; his grandchildren Jonathan, Ezekiel, Nevaeh, and Lyric; his siblings Greg (Meg), Tim, Michelle Lucey, and Lisa St. Clair; many nieces, nephews, and their families; and also numerous dear friends.

He is predeceased by his parents Gerald and Georgette Payeur.

A service will be held at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Fort Collins, Colo. For those unable to attend, the Payeur family encourages you to gather and share your memories and stories of Matt and of the unforgettable times spent with him.

For donations please consider the Colorado Wildlife Federation at

coloradowildlife.org.

Guest Book