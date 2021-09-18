HOCKEY

Zdeno Chara agreed to terms with the New York Islanders on a one-year deal Saturday, returning 25 years later to the organization that drafted him, to chase the Stanley Cup one more time at age 44.

“It’s kind of full circle,” Chara said. “Who would know that this would kind of work out the way it did after 20-some years?”

It worked out with the Islanders after Chara ultimately decided not to hang up his skates and picked them over other interested teams. Playing on Long Island allows Chara to be somewhat close to his family in Boston and contribute for a contender that has been on the verge of reaching the final the past two playoffs.

Chara was a third-round pick of the Islanders in 1996 and made his debut with them the next year before being traded to Ottawa in 2001. He still feels grateful for that opportunity.

The big Slovak defenseman will look to win the Cup again just over a decade since hoisting it as Boston’s captain. The Bruins let their longtime captain leave in free agency last fall following 14 seasons, and Chara went to Washington to play for a year with the Capitals.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Leon Bailey’s explosive 20-minute cameo propelled Aston Villa to a 3-0 win over Everton in the English Premier League as Rafa Benitez slumped to his first loss in charge of the visitors.

The winger, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the offseason, came on in 61st minute when the score was 0-0 and went off with a muscle injury in the 81st, by which time Villa had scored all of its goals.

• Martin Odegaard’s first-half free kick clinched Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley, whose winless home run in the English Premier League was extended to 13 matches.

• A near-capacity crowd failed to inspire Manchester City as the English Premier League champion was held by Southampton to a frustrating 0-0 at Etihad Stadium.

• Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.

• Sadio Mane scored for the ninth straight time against Crystal Palace and reached 100 goals for Liverpool to set his team on its way to a 3-0 win.

FRENCH LEAGUE: The French league match between Lens and defending champion Lille was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime.

After the first half ended, a large group of Lens supporters invaded the field and ran to the away section where they fought with Lille fans. Riot police and stewards intervened and escorted them off the field. An emergency meeting took place to decide whether the match at Stade Bollaert should continue.

But after the second half got underway there was no further disorder and the match ended 1-0 to Lens, which is unbeaten under coach Franck Haise and moved up to second place.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden smashed the course record he set a day earlier with an 11-under 61, in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, to open an eight-shot lead after three rounds of the Dutch Open.

The 772nd-ranked Broberg opened with four birdies and an eagle in his first six holes in benign conditions at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt and had six more birdies in a bogey-free back nine.

The 35-year-old Swede moved to 23 under overall. He set the course record for the first time Friday with a 64.