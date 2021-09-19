Our latest polls for the fall sports season, reflecting games played through Saturday, Sept. 18 These polls were first released on at twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Portland
2) Scarborough
3) South Portland
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) Cheverus
6) Falmouth/Greely
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Waynflete
5) Portland
6) Greely
Girls’ soccer
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) Yarmouth
4) Falmouth
5) Cheverus
6) NYA
Field hockey
1) Cheverus
2) Scarborough
3) Falmouth
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) Yarmouth
6) NYA/Waynflete
Volleyball
1) Scarborough
2) Yarmouth
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Falmouth
5) Greely
6) South Portland
