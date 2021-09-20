Joe Fonda and Charlie Kohlhase

8 p.m. Saturday. Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $15 seniors, $5 students. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org

Dimensions in Jazz is back in the swing of things, and the show they’re presenting on Saturday night is called The Art of the Duo. You’ll hear jazz greats Joe Fonda on stand-up bass and Charlie Kohlhase on saxophone. Fonda’s a composer, producer, recording artist and educator, and he plays with his ensembles in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. Kohlhase has been woven into the fabric of Boston’s jazz scene for more than four decades and leads two ensembles.

Darlingside

8 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Boston indie-folk band Darlingside has been at it since the late 2000s, and its latest album is last year’s “Fish Pond Fish.” Known for mesmerizing harmonies and keen songwriting, the live performance is not to be missed. You’ll hear Dave Senft (vocals, bass), Don Mitchell (vocals, guitar, banjo), Auyon Mukharji (vocals, violin, mandolin) and Harris Paseltiner (vocals, cello, guitar), and you’ll likely hang on every note.