Bondeko. Photo by Thao Kieu

Bondeko
7 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
In the African language of Bantu, “bondeko” means the feeling of being family with those who are not necessarily your blood relatives. Bondeko is also the name of a Portland-based musical group featuring three generations of musicians that fuse eclectic rhythms from Albania, the Republic of Congo and France with American soul and other genres. The lineup is Orson Horchler, Ylli Brekofca , Jarin Tchikaya and Deya Ibrahim. You can also join the musicians on Saturday afternoon for an intercultural music making workshop. Details on the Mayo Street site.

Hear live jazz in Portland from Joe Fonda and Charlie Kohlhase on Saturday night. Clash-Gene/Shutterstock.com

Joe Fonda and Charlie Kohlhase
8 p.m. Saturday. Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $15 seniors, $5 students. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org
Dimensions in Jazz is back in the swing of things, and the show they’re presenting on Saturday night is called The Art of the Duo. You’ll hear jazz greats Joe Fonda on stand-up bass and Charlie Kohlhase on saxophone. Fonda’s a composer, producer, recording artist and educator, and he plays with his ensembles in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. Kohlhase has been woven into the fabric of Boston’s jazz scene for more than four decades and leads two ensembles.

Darlingside. Photo by Robert Stey

Darlingside
8 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Boston indie-folk band Darlingside has been at it since the late 2000s, and its latest album is last year’s “Fish Pond Fish.” Known for  mesmerizing harmonies and keen songwriting, the live performance is not to be missed. You’ll hear Dave Senft (vocals, bass), Don Mitchell (vocals, guitar, banjo), Auyon Mukharji (vocals, violin, mandolin) and Harris Paseltiner (vocals, cello, guitar), and you’ll likely hang on every note.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles