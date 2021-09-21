LIMINGTON – Nancy Sargent Maxwell died unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Sept. 18, 2021, at the age of 72 at her home in Limington. Nancy was born in Portland on April 19, 1949, the daughter of Alice Blake (Chick) and Carroll P. Sargent. She grew up and spent her childhood in Limington with her mother and grandparents, Lila and Leon Blake, and later, at the home of Alice and Edwin Chick. She attended Limington schools and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1969. She married Earl Maxwell in November 1975, and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage at their home in Limington. Nancy loved her family, friends, and the town of Limington with a special intensity. She greatly enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, including getting together with friends, spending holidays with her family, going for car rides with Earl, picking blueberries, fishing in the local streams and lakes, mowing lawns, four wheeling, making homemade candy, talking on the phone with friends, and spending time with her cherished dog, Kringles. She didn’t ask for or expect much, and was always delighted with simple pleasures and recognitions, including unexpected visits by family and friends, small gifts and notes, and the surprise birthday parties thrown by her friends, particularly the celebrations of her 50th and 70th birthdays. Nancy was predeceased by her mother, Alice Blake Chick in 2009, her father, Carroll Sargent in 1998, and her stepfather, Edwin Chick in 1989. She is survived by her beloved husband, Earl Maxwell of Limington; brother, Lee Chick, and his wife, Lisa Letourneau of Portland; nephew, Sam Chick of Cumberland; and niece, Abby Chick of South Portland. She is also survived by several cousins and relatives, and a large community of close friends in her beloved hometown of Limington. Her family would also like to recognize and thank her longtime team of health care providers at Sacopee Valley Health Center for their many years of caring and support.Visiting hours for Nancy will be held on Thursday, September 23, from 4-6 p.m., at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St. (Rt. 25) in Cornish. A reception will be held immediately following in Limington from 6-8 PM (details TBD). Burial will be held privately at Limington Village Cemetery, Pine Hill Road. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book