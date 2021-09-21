Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 9/27 3:30 p.m. School Board Policy Committee CEHS Library
Tues. 9/28 10 a.m. Riverside Cemetery Committee Town Hall
Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop CEHS Library
Tues. 9/28 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Town Hall
Wed. 9/29 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 9/28 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee
Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
Thur. 9/30 6 p.m. Candidates Night
Fri. 10/1 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 9/27 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Mon. 9/27 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Mon. 9/27 6 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee City Hall
Tues. 9/28 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 9/29 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Thur. 9/30 2:30 p.m. Board of Health
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
Consumers get online tool to check nursing home vaccination rates
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Sept. 24-Oct. 1
-
Sports
Celtics notebook: Brown hopes to be ready for start of training camp
-
Uncategorized
High schoolers plot their own journey at Kents Hill School in Maine (B)
-
Uncategorized
High schoolers plot their own journey at Kents Hill School in Maine (A)