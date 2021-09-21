Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 9/27 3:30 p.m. School Board Policy Committee CEHS Library

Tues. 9/28 10 a.m. Riverside Cemetery Committee Town Hall

Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop CEHS Library

Tues. 9/28 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Town Hall

Wed. 9/29 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 9/28 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee

Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee

Thur. 9/30 6 p.m. Candidates Night

Fri. 10/1 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 9/27 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.

Mon. 9/27 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Mon. 9/27 6 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee City Hall

Tues. 9/28 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 9/29 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Thur. 9/30 2:30 p.m. Board of Health

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

