Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  9/27  3:30 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee  CEHS Library

Tues.  9/28  10 a.m.  Riverside Cemetery Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  9/28  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop  CEHS Library

Tues.  9/28  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Town Hall

Wed.  9/29  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  9/28  9 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee

Tues.  9/28  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Thur.  9/30  6 p.m.  Candidates Night

Fri.  10/1  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  9/27  9 a.m.  Transit Advisory Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Mon.  9/27  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Mon.  9/27  6 p.m.  Willard Beach Master Plan Committee  City Hall

Tues.  9/28  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  9/28  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/29  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Thur.  9/30  2:30 p.m.  Board of Health

                                                                          All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles