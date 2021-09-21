The Windham-Raymond School District will host a virtual mental health summit for teachers, parents, youth and community members Oct. 7-8 from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

Keynote speakers will include representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Maine, Be the Influence, Opportunity Alliance, Sweetser School’s OPTIONS (Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach Naloxone and Safety) program and Maine Behavioral Health. Topics will include overcoming the stigma around mental health, accessing coping skills for resiliency, brain science, stress reduction and working with LGBTQ youth, peer and adult services.

No registration is required and a Zoom link will be posted on RSU14.org.

 

