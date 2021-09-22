The days of customers receiving inaccurate bills or having a hard time getting a service rep on the phone are largely over, Central Maine Power has told state utility regulators in an effort to remove an ongoing, record financial penalty that has been depressing its earnings.

CMP has met or exceeded state-ordered customer service quality benchmarks and wants the Maine Public Utilities Commission to remove an ongoing penalty that has resulted in the utility losing almost $10 million in revenue over the past 18 months, according to information the company laid out in documents filed Monday.

CMP also has made “significant organizational improvements and cultural changes to ensure consistent, enduring and high-quality customer service,” the company told regulators.

The PUC said Tuesday that it has started to review the filing.

“The commission will process CMP’s request and determine if and/or when the adjustment may be removed and if and/or when CMP may recover the reduction amount in customer rates,” said Susan Faloon, the agency’s spokeswoman.