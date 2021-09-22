Tyler Halls wasn’t sure what, if any, impact he’d have on the Husson University football team when he transferred from Western New England University (Springfield, Massachusetts) in 2018.

“I really didn’t know if I would play a lot, to be honest,” said Halls, a 2017 Lisbon High graduate. “Coming in from Western New England, and knowing there were a lot of receivers here already, I just wasn’t sure.”

Fast forward to the present, and Halls not only has played, but he’s breaking program records on a near weekly basis.

In a 10-7 victory over Plymouth St. on Sept. 11, Halls set the Husson career mark for receptions. A week later, in a 42-14 win over Dean College, he broke the program mark for career receiving yards.

“Surreal,” said Halls, who has 123 receptions for 1,671 yards in three seasons with the Eagles (2-1). “It’s crazy to think about. When I do think about it, I get emotional. I kind fo expected to do it this year, and it all just came together.”

Added Husson coach Nat Clark: “Tyler is just a tremendous player. We’ve had some very, very talented receivers over the years, so to break those records is outstanding.”

Halls leads a talented group of Husson receivers who’ve enjoyed big games of late.

Related Colby football falls to Wesleyan in season opener

Jon Bell, a 2018 Skowhegan Area High School graduate, had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns — the first scores of his college career — against Dean.

“To finally score a touchdown in college, it’s a great feeling,” Bell said. “I’m a junior on the field now, so this is very exciting. I had a feeling my time would come at some point. But of course it’s very exciting to get that first touchdown.”

Bell began his Husson career as an outside receiver, but Clark said they moved him into the slot this fall to better utilize his skillset.

‘He does a lot for us,” he said. “He’s just really versatile. He’s just so dynamic with the football so we made that move.”

Bell has 15 catches for 223 yards in three games this season.

“He’s just hung in there,” Clark said. “He’s stayed with it, and he’s seeing the fruits of his work now.”

Defensively, the Eagles are led by senior captain Kaleb Caron, a 2017 Gardiner graduate.

Caron, a linebacker, has 18 tackles, an interception and a sack through the first three games.

“I definitely like to think I play fast and physical,” he said. “I’m happy with where we are at as a defense. Honestly, especially this early in the season, we are at a good point.”

The Eagles will host Springfield (Massachusetts) College on Saturday at 1 p.m. — the last non-conference game on the slate.

• • •

Colby will look for its first victory when it travels to Amherst (Massachusetts) College for a 1 p.m., Saturday game.

The Mules (0-1) dropped their season opener to Wesleyan, 21-5 last Saturday. It marked the sixth consecutive setback to Wesleyan.

Colby now shifts its attention to Amherst, which racked up 422 yards in offense in a 28-20 win over Bates last weekend.

The Mules have dropped 22 consecutive games to the Mammoths.

• • •

Bowdoin dropped a 16-7 decision at Hamilton (New York) College in a New England Small College Athletic Conference game Saturday.

It marked the first game for the Polar Bears since November 2019.

“Obviously the goal is to win, we feel as though we left a lot out there on the field,” said third-year Bowdoin coach B.J. Hammer. “We played some hard and sound football, but we have to score more points, plain and simple.”

Bowdoin starting quarterback Griff Stalcup found his groove but was unable to make the big plays when needed. The senior from Manchester, Vermont completed 13 of 21 passes for 141 yards with an interception. He rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Andre Eden paced the Polar Bears with 106 rushing yards on 22 carries while Bo Millett had four catches for 58 yards.

“I was impressed with Andre’s performance, that was his first college game,” said Hammer. “Bo made some guys miss on tackles and had some great catches. Now we just need to be more consistent on those big plays.”

Hammer added that 15 players played their first collegiate game.

“We’re a young team, so with that in mind I was pleased with our performance,” he said. “We’re learning how to win, and Saturday will be a big lesson in that regard.”

Bowdoin will next face Trinity in its home opener Saturday.

“The guys are ready to put on a show for their families and the fans,” said Hammer. “It’s exciting, but we could be playing at Bath Iron Works for all I care as long as we’re playing football and building as a team.”

• • •

The University of New England heads into its bye week coming off two tight victories on the road. The Nor’Easters edged Bridgewater (Massachusetts) State 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11 before hanging on to defeat Alfred (New York) State on Saturday, 20-17.

UNE trailed Alfred 17-13 late in the third quarter when Jack Mahoney capped an eight-play, 64-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to erase the deficit.

Mahoney also hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Matthew Harkins.

UNE next plays Oct. 2, when it hosts Nichols College (Dudley, Massachusetts) at 1 p.m.

The Times Record staff writer Eli Canfield contributed to this report.

Related Headlines College football: Colby falls to Wesleyan in home opener

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: