Three seats on the school board for three terms each are up for grabs in Scarborough and four candidates are on the November ballot to fill them.

John Kelleher III, Jenna Leong, Joshua Pobrislo and Jillian Trapini-Huff all hope to replace Sarah Leighton, Nicholas Gill and April Sither, who did not seek reelection to the board.

The town council has no contested races. Councilors Paul Johnson and Donald Hamill are unopposed in their bids for reelection for three-year terms, and Sither is the sole candidate for a one-year term for a vacant seat.

Voting will take place on Nov. 2 at Scarborough High School in the Alumni Gym. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

