WINDHAM – Robert A. Stewart, 61, died suddenly on Sept. 15, 2021, in Florida. He was born Sept. 29, 1959, in Portland to Robert and Edna (Dubail) Stewart. Graduating from Windham High School in 1977 he then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1981, assigned to the USS Nitro. While in the Navy he received the Navy Achievement Medal and Sea Service with two Silver Stars. He married his high school sweetheart, Terri in 1980 and they celebrated 41 years of marriage this July.

After the Navy, Bob joined the Portland Fire Department, serving 35 years. During those 35 years of service, he rose through the ranks retiring as deputy chief in 2018. In addition to his service, Bob worked as a mechanic and carpenter for various companies including, A. J. Cole and Sons, Great Dane Trailers and Merrill Construction.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. Family was his greatest joy; he beamed with pride when talking about his children. Bob was known for his quick wit and would give the shirt off his back to anyone.

He is predeceased by his father, Robert Stewart; brother, Timothy Stewart, and brother-in law, Walter Partridge.

Survived by his wife, Terri; two children, Caroline and Kyle; mother, Edna; sisters Mary Partridge and Nereida Stewart, three brothers, Eddie, Jim (Charlene) and Randy (Kelly) Stewart; mother-in-law, Caroline Rowe; four sisters-in-law, Tina (Richard), Debbie (Jim), Denise (Roger), and Dale (Gerry); along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home on Saturday Sept. 25 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m.

You may offer your condolences and share your memories of Bob at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to the

Portland Fire Department Children’s Burn

Foundation,

380 Congress St.,

Portland, ME 04104.

