Robert Henry Pearce, 89, of Juno Beach, Florida, formerly of Lincroft, New Jersey, entered eternal life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years, Dolores Mullin Pearce. He is survived by his four children, Bill and his wife Suzie (Goodman) of Dickson, Tennessee, Mike and his wife Wendy (Hohmeier) of Manasquan, New Jersey, Maureen Somers and her husband Tim of Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, and John of Carey, North Carolina. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kaitlin, Megan, Chandler, Dean and Amelia Pearce, Mollie, Trevor and Madilyn Somers. In addition to wonderful nieces and nephews, Bob also leaves behind his cherished fiancee, Charlotte Scholter of West Allenhurst, New Jersey, and their shared dog, Alfie.

Bob was born in Boston and raised in Belmont, Massachusetts. He studied engineering and graduated with distinction from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, class of 1955. For many years, he was dedicated to his career with the United States Army Signal Corps Laboratories in Ft Monmouth, New Jersey. He traveled extensively through Europe on behalf of the Department of Defense, and spoke highly of his achievements in Brussels and his work with NATO.

Bob continued to travel the world in his retirement, but returned every year to walk in the sun on his beloved Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, where he spent the summers of his boyhood. In 1951, Bob was part of the community that aided in pulling ashore the GRBA Community House from the Atlantic Ocean on its way to its current location, a story he loved to share and archive with newspaper clippings. He was proud to have been an inaugural member of the Goose Rocks Beach Advisory Council, and an advocate for preserving public beach access for all generations. He was considered by many locals and visitors as an icon of GRB, entertaining all with tales of its history and simpler times.

No matter where he was, his feet were never far from the sand. Nothing made him happier than his daily seaside walks with Charlotte or spending time with his family. He loved gathering with friends at Allenhurst Beach Club. He was a kind, loving and energetic man. Bob was a MacGyver-type of guy who could take apart and repair almost anything. To know him was to be reminded to appreciate and take care of all that you have, and always fix what’s broken. Some of his family’s favorite “Bob-isms” are: “It’s time for a Training Program,” “A lack of planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part,” “An open bag is an empty bag” and “OHH – Cookies.” He lived a long life and lived it well. He will be greatly missed.

The Pearce family would like to acknowledge the Kennebunkport EMS and Kennebunkport Police Department, whose unwavering effort did not go unnoticed.

Visiting hours were held Sunday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 2nd Ave., Asbury Park New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Sept. 27 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Leo the Great, 50 Hurley’s Lane, Lincroft, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kennebunkport EMS, 172 Main St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 0404

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: