Frontier Café, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, has received a Shuttered Venue Grant from the Small Business Administration that is allowing the owners to reconfigure their business to open their coffee house/bar, cinema and gallery sometime in October.

The business is seeking a “culinary partner” to take over the food service functions and staffing continues to be a concern. However, there are plans to follow their mission of contributing to the community.

On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, a two-night pizza party will be held to benefit Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. The open house-style event will be from 6-9 p.m. each night. The $20 cost includes wood-fired pizza, salad and live music. Cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. More information and ticket access is available at eventbrite.com.

Oct. 1-3 is the annual Fall Festival in Freeport, which brings together over 175 craft, music and food vendors along Main Street and throughout downtown. There will be six oyster vendors alone along with the other food artisans: Grey Goose Gourmet Pepper Jellies, JMACS Salsas, Maine Flavor dairy and vegan ice creams, Marvelous Macarons, Mimi’s Cotton Candy, Mainely Burgers food truck, Slack Tide Maine sea salt, Sweet Satisfaction fudge and many more. A complete list and other details is at visitfreeport.com. Event hours are Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rosemont Market in Yarmouth (and their other locations as well), has a new ice cream flavor that sounds yummy. Strawberry Pound Cake Ice Cream from Dear Dairy is a combination of local strawberries from Jordan’s Farm and Maxwell’s Farm, pound cake made in Rosemont’s own bakery and yogurt from Winter Hill Farm. It comes in a pint container for $9.29. One dollar will be donated to Farms for Food Equity, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger in Maine while supporting Maine farmers. 96 Main St., Yarmouth, 846-1234.

Maine Lobster Week continues through Sept. 25 with over 48 restaurants participating statewide. They are featuring specially priced full lobster dinners, lobster rolls or new lobster dish creations. Establishments involved in the Southern Midcoast Area include Noble Kitchen + Bar (Brunswick), Pepper’s Landing (Brunswick) and Sea Dog Brewing Company (Topsham). It is a good idea to check ahead with restaurants to make sure menus have not changed or whether new items have been added.

Beers in the Barn is Sept. 25 at Mallet Barn at Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. Twelve Maine craft breweries will be offering samples during two sessions from 2-4:30 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50/person for the 21-plus event. Food samples will be from Maine Oyster Company and Smokey & Brines, featuring charcuterie and pickles. Tickets at wolfesneck.org. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Oct. 1-3 is the Fall Aboard celebration at Flight Deck Brewing, which includes live music and the return of their favorite fall brew, Munich Layover Marzen. 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick Landing, flightdeckbrewing.com.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Maine Beer Company will release Black Barn Program No. 26 Rye Amber in bottles and on draft. 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport.

Harvest on the Harbor is back Nov. 4-7. The two main events will be at O’Maine Studios, 54 Danforth St., Portland. Meet Your Maker is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. It features members of Maine Distillers Guild, who will discuss their spirits and offer samples. The cost is $60 plus a ticket fee. Nov. 6 is the Maine Oysterfest, with two sessions at 12:30 and 4 p.m. The cost is $80/session, plus ticket fee. Tickets at harvestontheharbor.com.

