Who is going to become extinct first: the right whale (hopefully, and the sooner the better) or the Maine lobsterman?
As it stand now, that lobstermen are leading in the race to become extinct first. They are fighting the federal government, the right whale, aquaculture and wind generators – and losing on all counts.
An old fisherman from Monhegan Island said, many years ago, that at some point the Atlantic Ocean would become the playground of the rich, as has Maine. There are many people working to that end.
RIP, Maine lobster industry.
Craig Elliott
Bristol
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Q&A with Maine art patrons Paula and Peter Lunder
-
Green Plate Special
Sweet-sour reduced cider syrup enhances many an autumn dish, including apple pancakes
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Burns’ ‘Ali’ project sparks memories of 1965 Maine fight
-
Maine Gardener
The fight to slow the emerald ash borer grinds on
-
Editorials
Our View: Child tax credit invests in our nation’s future
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.