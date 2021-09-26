Who is going to become extinct first: the right whale (hopefully, and the sooner the better) or the Maine lobsterman?

As it stand now, that lobstermen are leading in the race to become extinct first. They are fighting the federal government, the right whale, aquaculture and wind generators – and losing on all counts.

An old fisherman from Monhegan Island said, many years ago, that at some point the Atlantic Ocean would become the playground of the rich, as has Maine. There are many people working to that end.

RIP, Maine lobster industry.

Craig Elliott
Bristol

