PORTLAND – Annie E. Grew, 94, departed this world for Heaven, on Sept. 24, 2021 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Annie was born on Dec. 25, 1926, the daughter of Perley H. Spiller and Gladys O’Brion.

Annie attended Portland Schools and has a degree in Commercial Designing. She was also a member of the Berean Class at the First Baptist Church in Portland.

Annie was predeceased by her son, Dana H. Grew.

Surviving family members are, her granddaughter, Felicia Dunson; and great-grandson, Dana; also her longtime friend, Pamela Lovley.

Annie lived true to her Baptist faith and is cherished and loved by many friends and her extended church family.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Masks will be required for all in attendance.

