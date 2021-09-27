As a former executive assistant to both Democratic and Republican mayors, the issue around Hydro Quebec is not partisan for me. Rather it is about the environment. How can we seriously consider killing the corridor?
Global warming and climate change is real and is scary. We are running out of time, and we must act to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
I will vote “No” on the project because that will allow it to move forward. When we look back on this – will people remember that the fossil fuel industry has been working hard to keep the corridor from progressing? Will they remember that we have a chance to do what’s right for the environment in reducing our dependence on oil and natural gas by allowing the corridor to move forward?
I am hoping that people remember, when they head into the ballot box, that the project will be built primarily along logging roads already in use. I consider myself an environmentalist, and that’s why I support the corridor.
Josie Bicknell
Windham
