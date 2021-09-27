FRENCHBORO — Regulators in Maine said they found no permit violations stemming from thousands of fish deaths at an aquaculture operation off the state’s coast.

Cooke Aquaculture, a Canada-based fish farming giant, operates salmon farms that include ocean-based pens in Maine. The firm found thousands of fish deaths in August at sites it operates at Black Island and Black Island South.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said the company reported more than 100,000 fish deaths between the two sites. The company also told the state that it removed and disposed of the fish and cleaned equipment at the sites.

The Maine DEP said on Monday that it inspected the sites in late August. The agency said it did not “identify any permit violations or violations of the Clean Water Act in relation to the reported fish kill.”

Maine DEP said its investigation into the fish deaths is closed.

