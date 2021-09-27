NEW YORK — Unable to attend the Brooklyn Nets’ media day, Kyrie Irving asked for privacy Monday when pressed about his vaccination status and availability for home games.

On a bizarre day in which comedian David Letterman was present but Irving wasn’t, the All-Star guard spoke via Zoom through a monitor set up in the interview room at Barclays Center. New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city.

Irving wouldn’t say if he has received a shot or if he intended to get one. If a player is not vaccinated, he would be forced to sit out the Nets’ home games.

“There’s just a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world of Kyrie and I think I’d love to just keep that private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan,” Irving said. “So obviously I’m not able to be present there today, but that doesn’t mean that I’m putting any limits on the future of me being able to join the team.”

The Nets are hosting their training camp in San Diego, so Irving would be able to participate. They will return to Brooklyn after playing their exhibition opener in Los Angeles next Sunday.

“Please, everything will be released at a due date and once we get this cleared up,” Irving said. “As of right now, please just respect my privacy regarding anything — home games, what’s happening with vaccination.”

ROCKETS: As the Houston Rockets attempt to find a trade destination for John Wall, he’s focused on helping the team any way he can.

“My job here is to be a mentor,” Wall said.

The veteran isn’t expected to play for the Rockets while they search for a trade for the guard. General manager Rafael Stone said they aren’t looking to buy out Wall’s contract but want to find a suitable trade.

“We’re looking at what can we find that works for everybody… for the long term,” Stone said.

Wall said it will be “very tough” not to play while the Rockets find him a new team, but he knows that this plan is what’s best for him.

COVID-19: Pandemic protocols forced Suns guard Elfrid Payton and Memphis big man Steven Adams to make some personal decisions during the offseason.

Payton was a holdout until recently when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccination The seven-year veteran – who signed with Phoenix during the offseason – just received his second shot on Sunday.

“I definitely had to change my mind,” Payton said. “It wasn’t something I wanted to do.”

Payton didn’t say exactly what changed his mind, just that he made the decision after understanding “how the league was handling it.”

Adams says he didn’t go home to New Zealand this offseason due to protocols.

“There’s a two-week quarantine at a hotel, so logistically it didn’t make sense because I still needed to work out and (I) can’t be locked up that long.”

Adams called the NBA’s goal of getting to 100% without a mandate a “pretty good goal.” The newly acquired Grizzlies center is vaccinated and says he’s part of the majority.

Told the league has at least 90% of players vaccinated, Adams said, “Pretty low goal I guess.”

Grizzlies Ja Morant hasn’t paid any attention to the NBA’s push to get everyone vaccinated because he has been vaccinated for a while with plenty of motivation to take extra precautions.

“I know a lot of people who had COVID and passed away,” Morant said. “Me, I just wanted to protect myself. Me and my family got it. I have a baby girl. I travel a lot. So can’t bring COVID back to her.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »