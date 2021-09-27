Pumpkin Patch Trolley

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, through Oct. 10, and Monday, Oct. 11. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $14, $12 for 60 and over, $11.50 for ages 6-16, $7 for 3-7, $2 for kids under 3. trolleymuseum.org

Now that we’re officially ensconced in autumn, it’s time to start thinking about acquiring a pumpkin, and the Seashore Trolley Museum has a unique opportunity to do just that. You’ll hop on one of their vintage trolleys which will bring you to a patch where you’ll select a pumpkin to take home. The museum’s visitor center will also have a bunch of fall fun happenings, including pumpkin painting, crafts in a bag to use there or take home, a cookie walk and photo scavenger hunt. You’ll also be able to explore three buildings full of incredible restored trolleys and other transit artifacts.

‘Perserverance’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 17. Available digitally Oct. 13-31. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $22 to $44. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage starts its 2021-22 season off with a new work co-commissioned with the Maine Suffrage Centennial Collaborative. “Perserverance,” by Maine playwright Callie Kimball, shines a light on how complex the suffrage movement really was, and you’ll learn about the contributions by African American women who were, not surprisingly, sidelined by white suffragists. The story is told through fictional characters Perserverance Turner, a Black suffragist and teacher in 1920, and Dawn Davis, a white woman running for office 100 years later.

‘Monitor: Surveillance, Data, and the New Panoptic’

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, through Dec. 10. The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art & Design, 522 Congress St., Portland. meca.edu-ica

“Monitor: Surveillance, Data, and the New Panoptic” is a new exhibit featuring photography, sculpture, video, installation and print by eight artists. Their work looks at the ways our lives are being influenced and determined by modern-day surveillance but also looks at the concept of “watching over” from a historical standpoint. Keep an eye on the website, as there are artist talks, discussions and a film series during the run of the show.

Lindsey Bourassa Flamenco

7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

For an exhilarating, visually dazzling experience, head to Mayo Street Arts to watch local flamenco dancer, choreographer and teacher Lindsey Bourassa who has a master of flamencology degree from Escola Superior de Música de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. Bourassa will be joined by flamenco singer Bárbara Martínez, guitarist Andreas Arnold and percussionist and singer Mario Rincon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: