KENNBUNKPORT

Concert features Elvis’ hits

The Kennebunkport Historical Society will sponsor a live concert of Elvis music at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Town House School, 135 North St.

Musicians Dana Pearson and Mark Gunter will offer an intimate evening of Elvis’ music, featuring guest Adam Dubay on percussion. This BYOB billed event is for ages 21 and older.

WELLS

Annual Family Jamboree returns

The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host their 12th annual Family Jamboree from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wells Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road.

This free, family event will feature games like doughnut/apple eating challenges, ball toss, beanbag toss and relay races. Activity booths will be set up to make beaded bracelets, get a temporary tattoo, and to decorate pumpkins and masks. The Wells Democratic Party will have a pinwheel-making table at their booth and the Wells Republicans will have a “Pin the Tail on the Elephant” game at their booth.

Sand art drawing workshops will be offered from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Harbor Beach. The Wells Fire Department will offer their junior fireman obstacle course and emergency vehicle displays.

Craft vendors will be in attendance and the “Vera’s Vittles” food truck will offer luncheon items. Admission, parking and all games and activities are free.

For more details, go to wellschamber.org or call 646-2451.

PORTLAND

Church celebrates accessibility additions

The First Parish of Portland, a Unitarian Universalist congregation, will dedicate major accessibility and media additions to its historic building and garden at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 425 Congress St.

Mayor Kate Snyder and Maine Historical Society executive director Steve Bromage will join the dedication ceremony, to be held at the church’s new, accessible entrance at the rear plaza shared with Portland High School.

The redesign includes an elevator, improvements to the enclosed garden on Congress Street, upgrades to the interior sound and light systems, and renovation of the Community Room and its attached kitchen. It is funded by the “A Church for EveryBody” accessibility project, a $1.5 million capital campaign.

WATERVILLE

The Weight Band to perform at opera house

The Weight Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Waterville Opera House at 1 Common St.

Tickets range from $25 to $33.

To purchase, go to watervillecreates.org/shows/the-weight-band or go to theweightband.com.

Pet supply business owner featured at leadership lunch

Heidi Neal, owner of Loyal Biscuit Co., will be the guest speaker for the Mid-Maine Chamber Leadership Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Amici’s Cucina, 137 Main St.

Neal will share about her challenges in growing this successful business, along with her vision for future growth in the pet field, her notable entrepreneurial path and lifelong experiences that propelled her to her current position.

Neal purchased the single-location Loyal Biscuit Co. in Rockland in January of 2010 and has since turned it into a thriving, seven-location business with locations in Waterville, Rockland, Camden, Belfast, Brewer, Hallowell, and Bath.

To register, email [email protected], check the website at midmainechamber.com or call 873-3315. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for all others at the door. Lunch is included.

WISCASSET

Learn how to make art from twigs

Twig artist Susy Perrine will give a demonstration on building a garden structure out of twigs from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday during the Wiscasset Art Walk in Wiscasset Village.

Perrine, of Woolwich, is inspired by found and discarded materials. She also will exhibit some of her small-sized maquettes and other hand-made creations in the Hasenfus Gallery at 64 Main St. Her work also is on display at Markings Gallery in Bath.

For more details, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email to [email protected]

CAMDEN

Workshop teaches strategies for emergencies

The Camden Public Library will host the Midcoast Medical Reserve Corp and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday to introduce concepts from the OPEN program.

The program is designed to teach participants how to identify risks, locate resources, and take preparedness actions. Individuals, community-based nonprofits, service groups, and businesses of all kinds will benefit from the strategies to be discussed in this introduction to general principles for preparedness.

The registration link for this free online program can be found on the library’s “What’s Happening” events calendar at librarycamden.org.

STATEWIDE

Blessing of the Animals events scheduled

Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to bring their animal companions to three outdoor blessing events, being held Saturday, Sunday and Monday throughout the state in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day.

All pets are welcome to attend any of the Blessing events for prayers and a gentle sprinkle with holy water.

SATURDAY

9 to 9:30 a.m. – Holy Martyrs of North America Church parking lot, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth

10 a.m. – St. Peter Church, 58 Cedar St., East Millinocket

10 a.m. – The Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, front lawn, 122 Ash St., Lewiston

10 a.m. – St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Norway

10 a.m. – St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St., Portland

10 a.m. – St. Luke Church, 19 Lake St., Rangeley

10:30 to 11 a.m. – St. Gregory Church parking lot, 24 North Raymond Road, Gray

1 p.m. – St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 110 Military St., Houlton

SUNDAY

11:30 a.m. – St. Christopher Church, 15 Central Ave., Peaks Island

Noon – St. Anne Church upper parking lot, 64 Free St., Dexter

Noon – St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough

1 p.m. St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham

1 p.m. – St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland

2:30 p.m. – St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court St., Belfast

MONDAY

6 p.m. – Grotto of St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow

New events may be added. To see the schedule, go to portlanddiocese.org/Blessing-of-Animals-2021.

GRAY/NEW GLOUCESTER

History Barn hosts free exhibit

The New Gloucester History Barn will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, featuring the critically acclaimed exhibit “Celebrations.” It is free and open to the public.

The event will immediately be followed by the New Gloucester Historical Society annual meeting at noon in the barn. COVID precautions will be strictly observed. All members are invited.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

