As the calendar flips from September to October, the intensity switch will be flipped as well as games take on more meaning with postseason positioning at stake.

With most teams having played at least half of their regular season schedule, the biggest games are still to come.

Here’s a glimpse back at the week that was:

Football

Cape Elizabeth’s football team dominated host Hampden Academy last weekend, 78-0, to improve to 3-0. The Capers, who have outscored the opposition this fall by a score of 170-15, play host to 3-0 York Friday night (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Scarborough got back on track, snapped a two-game skid and improved to 2-2 with a 43-13 victory at Edward Little last Friday. Quarterback Sam Rumelhart connected with Ryan Kelly for a 35-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, then added four more TDs (three rushing, one passing) in the second. He found Kelly again from 35 yards out for his second passing TD. Rumelhart finished 5-of-11 passing for 130 yards and added 163 yards rushing on 11 carries. Reno Karageorge ran in the final Red Storm score. Scarborough is home versus 3-0 Cony Friday.

South Portland fell to 2-2 after a 40-7 loss at reigning Class B champion Marshwood Saturday. Finn O’Connell had the Red Riots’ lone score, an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Red Riots host 2-2 Kennebunk Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team improved to 6-0 last Wednesday with a dramatic 2-1 overtime win over visiting Portland. The Red Storm took the lead on Will Fallona’s goal, then, after the Bulldogs rallied to force OT, won it on a strike from Parker Killiard.

“It feels amazing,” Killiard said. “Will set me up with a bicycle kick and I just had to wind up and send it through the goalie’s hands. I saw the ball coming to me, knew it was my time to shine and I just wound up and put my head down and hit it well. I knew it was in.

“We just outworked them. They’re a great team and they worked hard, but we left everything out on the field. We had to keep our heads up and keep pushing through. We love a challenge. It’s just more fun to have a hard game.”

“Whenever we play Portland, it’s always intense like that,” said longtime Scarborough coach Mark Diaz. “It doesn’t matter where the teams stand in the league. They have a good team and it was a good battle.”

The Red Storm returned to action Wednesday at Massabesic, then host Noble Saturday and welcome Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

“We have a long way to go,” Diaz said. “Not many easy games.”

South Portland improved to 4-2-1 after edging host Portland, 1-0, Saturday. Joey Perron scored the team’s first goal in three games for an early lead and the Red Riots defense held the Bulldogs at bay for 80 minutes.

“We needed a goal,” Perron said. “We were due. We kept knocking on the door, but we couldn’t finish. I just made that wide run around their defense and was able to out-pace them and get by. I saw I had the shot and just took it. It was a big relief to score.”

“We’re strong and resilient in the back,” senior back Jack Houle said. “We have experience and we play together. We just had to stay strong at the end. Our midfielders did a good job helping in the back. They helped us clear the ball since Portland pressed us the whole second half.”

“It’s good to get back in the win column,” added South Portland coach Bryan Hoy. “We were down after our last couple games. We have a tough slate coming up. We have to make sure we’re heading in the right direction. It’s fun the way the league is this year.”

The Red Riots were at Marshwood Wednesday, host Massabesic Saturday and go to Gorham Wednesday of next week.

“Our games have been really, really close,” Hoy said. “It’s going to be fun come playoff time. A lot of teams can win the whole thing.”

Cape Elizabeth extended its win streak to six games and improved to 6-2 after recent victories over visiting Lake Region (5-1), host Wells (6-0) and visiting Poland (9-0). Against the Lakers, Sam Cochran and Sebastian Moon both scored twice and Eddie Caldera added the other goal. In the win over the Warriors, Caldera, Cochran, Jack Carignan, Connor Goss, Tiernan Lathrop and Marcus Wagner all found the net. Against the Knights, Hamza Shir scored three times, while Caldera, Lathrop, Dimitri Coupe, Grant Kelley, Daniel Rhyzov and Andrew Trachimowcz all had one goal. The Capers visit Fryeburg Academy Saturday, then have a showdown at unbeaten, reigning Class B champion Yarmouth Tuesday of next week.

Greater Portland Christian School was 1-3 after a 2-1 loss at Valley last week and a 4-1 home setback to Rangeley Tuesday. Kaden Patterson scored against the Cavaliers. The Lions go to Vinalhaven Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth, the two-time reigning Class B state champion, is off to an 8-0 start and has won 31 straight following victories at Lake Region (9-1) and Poland (11-0). Maggie Cochran scored four times against the Lakers, while CC Duryee and Maya Nelson each added two goals. Caroline Gentile scored the other. In the win over the Knights, Cochran scored three more goals, while Emily Supple and Heather Campbell each had a pair and Duryee, Gentile, Penny Haydar and Katie Woods finished with one apiece. The Capers welcome Fryeburg Academy Saturday, then have a key home tilt versus Yarmouth Tuesday of next week (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Scarborough, the three-time reigning Class A South champion, also improved to 8-0 after downing visiting Sanford (6-0) and Massabesic (10-1). In the victory over the Spartans, Lana Djuranovic scored three times, while Evelyn Boardman, Dani Michaud and Ali Mokriski added one goal apiece. After playing at Noble Thursday, the Red Storm visit Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

South Portland fell to 0-8 after home losses to Portland (4-0) and Marshwood (3-1). Elise Connor made eight saves against the Bulldogs. In the loss to the Hawks, Sammy Duffy had the goal. The Red Riots were at Massabesic Thursday and host Gorham Tuesday of next week.

GPCS fell to 0-4 after recent losses to Valley (10-0) and Rangeley (8-0). The Lions return to action Tuesday of next week at Vinalhaven.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team improved to 8-1 and extended its win streak to four games after recent victories over visiting Bonny Eagle (6-0), host Kennebunk (1-0) and visiting Westbrook (8-0). Against the Scots, Anna Borelli scored two times, while Anjali Bhatnagar, Lillian Finley, Ayden Harris and Daisy Stone finished with one apiece. In the win over the Rams, Lily Stone scored the only goal and Katie Roy stopped seven shots. Against the Blue Blazes, Lily Stone had three goals, Finley and Stellar Grondin both scored twice and Caroline Hartley tallied the other goal. The Red Storm were at Windham Thursday, visit Thornton Academy Monday and travel to Noble Wednesday of next week.

South Portland dropped to 0-7 after a 2-0 setback at Portland/Deering Tuesday. Emily Keefe made 13 saves for the Red Riots, who visit Biddeford Monday, then host Sanford Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth improved to 6-0-1 after recent home wins over Greely (5-0) and Fryeburg Academy (5-4, in double-overtime). Against the Rangers, Grace Gray scored three goals and Camden Woods had one goal and a pair of assists. Against the Raiders, Kaitlyn McIntyre scored twice, including the winner in OT. Gray added two goals and Woods finished with one. The Capers were at Lake Region Wednesday, visit Freeport Saturday and welcome York in a showdown next Wednesday.

Volleyball

Scarborough’s volleyball team started 5-0, then dropped consecutive four-set matches at two-time reigning Class B champion Yarmouth (23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 23-25) and undefeated Biddeford. Against the Clippers, Maddie Strouse had 13 kills, 11 service points and five blocks; Mya Jones 21 assists; Gwen Dorsey 11 kills; Julia Strouse 10 assists; Natalie Moynihan 10 service points; and Elisabeth LeFebvre 10 blocks.

“We knew we’d have to play a perfect game to beat Yarmouth,” Red Storm coach Kim Stoddard said. “Their defense is something else. I told my hitters they’d have to score twice because they’d dig everything and that was true. My hitters crushed the ball tonight. Its tough to crawl out of a 2-0 hole against a team like that. They wouldn’t let up. This is great for us. This is the experience we want to have. Having to come back is great. We know we can crawl our way back.”

Scarborough looked to get back in the win column Wednesday at home versus Marshwood. The Red Storm welcome Massabesic Saturday and play host to Kennebunk Monday.

“A big focus for the whole team is building up everyone’s confidence so we can be where we want to be at the end,” Stoddard said.

South Portland evened its record at 4-4 after recent victories at Kennebunk in four sets and at Thornton Academy in five games (25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12). After going to Windham Wednesday, the Red Riots visit unbeaten Biddeford Monday and play host to Portland Thursday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth was 6-3 after sandwiching straight-set victories over host Westbrook and visiting Falmouth (25-14, 25-18, 27-25) around a 3-0 (18-25, 16-25, 23-25) setback at Biddeford. After going to York Thursday, the Capers visit Gorham Monday and host Greely Wednesday of next week.

Cross country

Scarborough joined Cheverus and Massabesic at Biddeford for a cross country meet last week. The boys’ team was first, as Adam Bendetson finished second individually in 17 minutes, 40.14 seconds. The Red Storm were first on the girls’ side as well, as Rowan Driscoll was the top scorer in a time of 23:33.68.

Cape Elizabeth joined Waynflete and York at Gray-New Gloucester Monday. The boys were second to the Patriots as a team. Ben Colello finished fourth individually (20:02.50). The girls also placed second, to Waynflete. Maggie McEvoy (sixth, 24:26.80) was the top individual.

Golf

Cape Elizabeth’s golf team qualified for the Class B state match after coming in second to Yarmouth at Tuesday’s Western Maine Conference qualifier. The state match is Friday, Oct. 8, at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Scarborough improved to 8-1 after recent wins over Cheverus (9.5-3.5) and South Portland (12-1). The Red Storm closed the regular season versus Deering Thursday.

South Portland beat Portland last week, 10-3, then fell to 5-3 with a 12-1 loss to Scarborough. The Red Riots closed against Cheverus Thursday.

