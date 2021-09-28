BRIDGTON – Edna Fadden passed away in Auburn on Monday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 93 following a brief illness. Edna was born in Poland on March 8, 1928, the daughter of Victor and Anna Stevens and the older sister of Victor and Charles Stevens. She graduated from Bridgton High School in 1946, and then went on to graduate from Nasson College in 1948 with a degree in Secretarial Science.

Her working career started as a legal secretary in Lewiston for Superior Court Justice Louis Scolnik until moving back to Bridgton in 1960. She worked as the Business Office Manager at Dielectric for several years until the late Herb Chalmers found a way to hire Edna in September 1963 at the age of thirty-five. Edna started as the first secretary in the Real Estate office when it had just been previously a small three-person insurance office. Soon after, the late Herb Chalmers encouraged her to take classes in Real Estate and then Chalmers Realty expanded its Real Estate business in earnest. It took eight years until Edna was elected Realtor of the Year for the Western Maine Board of Realtors. She went on to forge a remarkable career in Real Estate with numerous local, regional and national awards, and accolades. Edna was elected President of the Maine Board of Realtors twice as well as serving in other leadership positions on boards at the state, regional and national levels over the years. She retired on her 50th anniversary date of dedicated service with Chalmers Realty at the age of eighty-five and a half. She assisted Chalmers Realty’s growth and was the company’s Vice President and Designated Broker and Manager for years prior to retirement.

Beyond her professional career, Edna was motivated to selflessly serve the community she loved and lived in. No matter on what board or organization Edna served, her enthusiasm and dedication to community found her in multiple leadership roles allowing her to have profound influence on helping and improving the community. She embodied the qualities of service, giving, fellowship, caring, commitment to others, and doing what one can to change peoples’ lives for the better. Edna was a founding member of the Rotary in Bridgton, a lifetime Rotary member, and three times received the prestigious “Paul Harris Fellow” award.

Her community contributions extended beyond Rotary by serving with the Ham Foundation and the Bridgton Library. She also is a past Matron and life member of the Order of the Eastern Star. As amazing as her professional career has been and in addition to her selfless community leadership and service, Edna was just an energetic person, loving wife, devoted friend, wonderful colleague, fantastic mother, and family matriarch. She found the time for everyone in her life and had the talent to make people around her feel loved, special, and included. Edna was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching the games when ever she could. She so enjoyed visiting the Red Sox spring training in Florida just two springs ago and has pictures of her wearing a Red Sox World Series ring. She did love baseball.

Edna married the love of her life Reginald Fadden, Sr on September 4th, 1948. Reg and Edna had four children (Sandra, Bruce, Reg Jr, and David). Edna was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, her brothers Victor Stevens and Charles Stevens, daughter Sandra Carsley, and sons Bruce Fadden and David Fadden. She is survived by her son Reginald Fadden Jr and his wife Kathleen, daughters-in-law Bente Fadden and Anne Marie Fadden, son-in-law Leonard Carsley, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and seven great-greatgrandchildren.

During her life Edna was brave, strong, accomplished, vivacious, fashionable, and beautiful on the inside and out. She will be greatly missed but fondly remembered with tremendous love and affection by so very many she touched.

A celebration of Edna’s life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday October 3rd at Chandler Funeral Home at 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Annex Cemetery, Kansas Road, Bridgton.

Memories, comments, and condolences can be shared on Edna’s tribute page at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be forwarded to:

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter

1389 Bridgton Road

Fryeburg, Maine 04037

