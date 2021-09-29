Abortion continues to be in the news. It is the greatest social justice issue of our time. Over 60 million children have been denied their right to life since the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision in 1973.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, Life Chains, as they have for the past 33 years, will again occupy U.S. and Canadian sidewalks. There, people will pray and witness on behalf of voiceless fellow citizens. Signs are provided that proclaim, “Abortion Kills Children”, “Abortion Hurts Women,” “Adoption, A Loving Option,” and “Jesus, Forgives and Heals.”

Life Chains continue because the children continue to die.

A Life Chain will form in front of the Wiscasset Town Office on Route 1 from 2-3 p.m. on October 3.

Mary Rose Pray,

Wiscasset

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: