NORWAY – Glenn A. Earle, Jr., 45, of Otisfield passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Stephens Memorial Hospital.A Celebration of Life will be held 1 – 4 p.m., SaturdGlenn A. Earle, Jr,ay, Oct. 9, at the Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Oxford Road, Otisfield.Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, So Paris.A complete obituary can be read at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com where online condolences may be shared with his family

