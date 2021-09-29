WELLESLEY, Mass. — Madi Robito and Julia Steeves scored in the first quarter as the University of New England topped Wellesley 2-1 Wednesday in field hockey.
Goalie Lindsay Pych made three saves for the Nor’easters (6-4).
Alex Lenart scored for Wellesely (3-4), assisted by Penny Juarez.
Kyra Deehr-Lewis made four saves.
COLBY 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Pernilla Shaw scored twice as the Mules (4-1) beat the Monks (6-2) in Waterville.
Casey Winslow found Jackie Martell for a first-quarter goal and Sandrine Brien connected with Lillian Kistner in the fourth for Colby. Goalie Emily Loeb made three saves.
Emma Rutledge scored a fourth-quarter goal for St. Joseph’s. Kassidy Collins had two saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. JOSEPH’S (CONN.) 1, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Jenna Zup’s unassisted 10th-minute goal held up as the Blue Jays (6-1-1, 3-1-1 GNAC) defeated the Monks (6-5-0, 5-1-0) in West Hartford, Conn.
Victoria Schaffner made four saves for the shutout. Adia Grogan had eight saves for the Monks.
UMASS-BOSTON 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Dani Anderson, Allie Crawford, Grace Oliver and Morgan Palma scored as the Beacons (6-2-2, 2-0-1) beat the Huskies (5-2-2, 0-2-1 LEC) in Boston.
UMass-Boston goalkeeper Maria Spylios turned away four shots.
USM goalkeeper Bre Atwood made five saves.
MEN’S SOCCER
UMASS-BOSTON 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Nilton De Andrade’s 84th-minute goal gave the Beacons (6-2-0, 2-1-0 LEC) a victory over the Huskies (4-4-1, 0-3-0) in Gorham.
Emelson Barbosa scored off a rebound in the 19th minute for UMass-Boston’s first goal. Goalkeeper Qasim El-Ashkar made one save.
Yahya Altaie tied the game for USM off a feed from Zekariya Shaib in the 69th minute. Jacob Satires turned away seven shots.
ST. JOSEPH’S 4, REGIS 1: Kuma Onyejose had one goal in each half as the Monks (5-1-2, 4-0-0 GNAC) handled the Pride (4-3-0, 2-2-0) in Standish.
Aiden Hickey opened the scoring for St. Joseph’s in the 18th minute off a feed from Colin Grant, and Onyejose’s 32nd-minute score was assisted by Austin Ward and Jarred Greenleaf. Noah Elmore found Onyejose and Ward for goals in the second half.
Regis’ Alfred Bresnahan scored an unassisted goal at the 60:33 mark.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
House panel subpoenas organizers of Jan. 6 Trump rally
-
Local & State
South Portland council gives initial approval to 55-unit expansion of Betsy Ross House
-
Nation & World
Congress plans votes Thursday to avert shutdown with just hours to spare
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ soccer: Windham tops Falmouth in overtime, stays unbeaten
-
Sports
Fifty years ago, baseball left Washington in a chaotic stampede
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.