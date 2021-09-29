WELLESLEY, Mass. — Madi Robito and Julia Steeves scored in the first quarter as the University of New England topped Wellesley 2-1 Wednesday in field hockey.

Goalie Lindsay Pych made three saves for the Nor’easters (6-4).

Alex Lenart scored for Wellesely (3-4), assisted by Penny Juarez.

Kyra Deehr-Lewis made four saves.

COLBY 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Pernilla Shaw scored twice as the Mules (4-1) beat the Monks (6-2) in Waterville.

Casey Winslow found Jackie Martell for a first-quarter goal and Sandrine Brien connected with Lillian Kistner in the fourth for Colby. Goalie Emily Loeb made three saves.

Emma Rutledge scored a fourth-quarter goal for St. Joseph’s. Kassidy Collins had two saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S (CONN.) 1, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Jenna Zup’s unassisted 10th-minute goal held up as the Blue Jays (6-1-1, 3-1-1 GNAC) defeated the Monks (6-5-0, 5-1-0) in West Hartford, Conn.

Victoria Schaffner made four saves for the shutout. Adia Grogan had eight saves for the Monks.

UMASS-BOSTON 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Dani Anderson, Allie Crawford, Grace Oliver and Morgan Palma scored as the Beacons (6-2-2, 2-0-1) beat the Huskies (5-2-2, 0-2-1 LEC) in Boston.

UMass-Boston goalkeeper Maria Spylios turned away four shots.

USM goalkeeper Bre Atwood made five saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

UMASS-BOSTON 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Nilton De Andrade’s 84th-minute goal gave the Beacons (6-2-0, 2-1-0 LEC) a victory over the Huskies (4-4-1, 0-3-0) in Gorham.

Emelson Barbosa scored off a rebound in the 19th minute for UMass-Boston’s first goal. Goalkeeper Qasim El-Ashkar made one save.

Yahya Altaie tied the game for USM off a feed from Zekariya Shaib in the 69th minute. Jacob Satires turned away seven shots.

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, REGIS 1: Kuma Onyejose had one goal in each half as the Monks (5-1-2, 4-0-0 GNAC) handled the Pride (4-3-0, 2-2-0) in Standish.

Aiden Hickey opened the scoring for St. Joseph’s in the 18th minute off a feed from Colin Grant, and Onyejose’s 32nd-minute score was assisted by Austin Ward and Jarred Greenleaf. Noah Elmore found Onyejose and Ward for goals in the second half.

Regis’ Alfred Bresnahan scored an unassisted goal at the 60:33 mark.

