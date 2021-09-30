Keep Gorham beautiful and volunteer for clean-up day

The Gorham Conservation Commission welcomes everyone to Gorham Cleans Up from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 3. A rain date has been set for Oct. 17.

The areas of focus will be the village and South Street to County Road (Route 22).

To register as a volunteer or for more information, visit the Gorham Conservation Commission’s Facebook page at facebook.com/GorhamConservationCommission.

“We thank volunteers for helping keep the Gorham community a beautiful place to live, work, and play,” an announcement said.

School enrollment

Gorham school enrollment numbers will be reported to the state Oct. 1. The student population at the beginning of the school year was 2,750, according to School Committee Chairman Darryl Wright. Great Falls Elementary School had 509 students; Village Elementary, 415; Narragansett Elementary, 352; middle school, 630; and high school, 834.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Oct. 4, 1961, that class presidents at Gorham High School were Eben Marsh, senior class; Ken Knapton, junior class; Jeffrey Stevens, sophomore; and David Graham, freshmen.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Sept. 23 that the U.S. public debt was $28,427,175,063,939.33.

