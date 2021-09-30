KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have never been shy about giving players with questionable backgrounds a second chance.

Or third or fourth or fifth.

Or, in the case of Josh Gordon, a sixth.

The wildly talented yet trouble-prone wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL this week following his fifth suspension for violating its substance-abuse policy and policy on performance enhancers. And with a glaring need for a big, rangy wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes, it made sense that Kansas City was one of several teams to inquire about him.

Gordon wound up signing with the Chiefs on Tuesday. One day later, he was wearing a red No. 19 jersey and working out with the practice squad while trying to digest as much of Coach Andy Reid’s robust offensive playbook as possible.

“Josh is a good player. I think we all know that,” Reid said, “and he’s worked hard on his situation and making sure it was right. He’s been reinstated by the league, which I thought was an important step, and so we welcome him aboard.”

Reid’s reputation as a coach willing to give players the benefit of the doubt dates to his time in Philadelphia, when he most famously gave Michael Vick an opportunity to be his quarterback following his prison sentence for his role in a dogfighting ring.

It has continued in Kansas City with mixed results.

Many teams took Tyreek Hill off their draft boards entirely following his arrest on charges of domestic violence during his time at Oklahoma State. He had finished his college career at tiny West Alabama, where he got rave reviews from coaches, and the Chiefs took a fifth-round flier on him in the 2016 draft.

Not only has he steered clear of trouble, he’s been a three-time All-Pro while setting a slew of franchise records.

Travis Kelce missed an entire college season at Cincinnati to a suspension, and many believe that hurt his stock leading up to the 2013 draft. The Chiefs took him in the third round and, much like Hill, he has earned three All-Pro nods, set a slew of records and joined up with his speedy counterpart to help the Chiefs win a Super Bowl.

“Everybody deserves an opportunity to at least try to do the right thing,” Reid said.

Gordon’s talent has never been disputed. He led the league with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013, when he was an All-Pro with Cleveland, and he’s showed flashes of that same ability during brief stops in Seattle and New England.

The question is whether Gordon can avoid the drug issues that have plagued his career.

BUCCANEERS: Two practices into Richard Sherman’s tenure as a Buccaneer, the All-Pro cornerback’s coaches remain coy about how much – or if – he’ll play Sunday in New England.

Sherman was among the first defensive players on the practice field Thursday morning. So was Jamel Dean, whose knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Rams partially expedited the team signing another cornerback. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said afterward that Dean “still has got a couple days to get ready,” suggesting his level of pain tolerance could determine his availability against the Patriots.

As for Sherman?

“It’s still early,” Bowles said. “We’ve still got a lot of injuries to go over and everything else like that, but he’s practicing and we’re letting him learn some things so in case he has to, he can go out there and function at a high level and do the right things.”

COLTS: Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack told reporters Thursday he and team officials have reached an agreement that allows him to find a trading partner where he could get more playing time. It’s the first time Mack has spoken publicly since ESPN.com first reported he was seeking a trade.

“It’s tough when you get used to guys and things like that,” he said. “But on the business side, sometimes you’ve got to speak for yourself because that’s what you need.”

He started for two years in Indy, logging his first 1,000-yard season in 2019. He was expected to carry a heavier burden last season until tearing his right Achilles tendon in the first half of the season opener. Jonathan Taylor replaced Mack, finished as the league’s top rookie rusher, and kept the job when he returned this season.

Coach Frank Reich’s initial plan was to split carries between Taylor and Mack, but Nyheim Hines moved into the No. 2 spot before signing a contract extension just ahead of this season’s opener. And even though the winless Colts have struggled to run the ball against three strong defenses, Mack’s role continued to fade. He didn’t take a snap in the opener and was inactive for Sunday’s loss at Tennessee.

GIANTS: The New York Giants signed tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad, giving the former first-round draft pick another chance to overcome off-the-field issues and make it in the NFL.

Wilson was taken 29th overall in last year’s draft by the Tennessee Titans out of Georgia. He missed time both with COVID-19 and legal problems and played only three snaps on offense and one on special teams. The Titans traded him and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft to Miami on March 9 for a 2021 seventh-round selection. Wilson was waived by the Dolphins 11 days later after showing up late for meetings and failing to show for workouts he had scheduled.

