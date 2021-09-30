GORHAM — Abbey Thornton connected twice in a five-minute span in the first half and finished with a hat trick as Windham kept its perfect record intact with a 3-1 girls’ soccer victory Thursday against Gorham.
Emily Talbot and Sarah Talon assisted on Thornton’s first-half goals.
Faith Connolly put Gorham (5-2-1) on the board in the 48th minute on a pass from Annie Frey, but Thornton restored the two-goal margin with an unassisted goal in the 50th.
Rachel Gross stopped eight shots for Windham (9-0). Gorham’s Elizabeth Levesque had five saves.
FALMOUTH 8, BIDDEFORD 1: Elise Gearan recorded three goals and three assists to pace the Navigators (7-1-1) in a win over the Tigers (5-5) at Biddeford.
Josie D’Andrea scored twice, while Gwen Long, Abbie Ford and Patty Riley each chipped with a goal.
Falmouth led 6-1 at halftime.
Biddeford got a goal from Abby Bouffard.
SCARBOROUGH 2, NOBLE 0: Ali Mokrisky scored two second-half goals to lead the Red Storm (9-0) past the Knights (5-5) at North Berwick.
Savannah Beaulieu made five saves for Scarborough. Noble’s Allie Moore finished with 25 saves.
WAYNFLETE 5, ST. DOMINIC 1: Lucy Hart notched a hat trick as the Flyers (3-4) cruised past the Saints (1-6) at Auburn.
Izzy Gleason chipped in with a goal and an assist. Cece Marshall also scored.
Isabella Webster scored for St. Dom’s, and goalie Anna Theriault made nine saves.
YARMOUTH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Grace Lestage scored with an assist from Macy Gilroy early in the second half to break a scoreless tie as the Clippers (7-1-1) beat the Patriots (2-6) in Gray.
Lestage later added an unassisted goal, after a goal by Trinity Sinker.
GREELY 5, YORK 5: York (5-2-1) got second-half goals from Lizzy Buckley, Shea Haseltine and Ava Giacobba to erase a 5-2 deficit and earn a draw against Greely (4-2-2) at York.
Greely built its lead on three goals by Allie Martin and two by Elle Jowett.
Emily Rainforth scored twice in the first half for York.
SOUTH PORTLAND 3, MASSABESIC 0: Ava Bryant scored two goals and Eliese Perron added one as the Red Riots (1-8) downed the Mustangs (1-8) at Waterboro.
BOYS’ SOCCER
YARMOUTH 8, WELLS 0: Sutter Augur collected a goal and three assists as the Clippers (7-0-1) cruised past the Warriors (1-7) at Wells.
Owen Gillan, Liam Hickey, Zach Turkel, Truman Peters, Frazier Dougherty, Aiden Kamm and Ben Flowerdew also scored.
TRAIP ACADEMY 6, RICHMOND 1: Dylan Santamaria scored three goals as the Rangers (4-4) beat the Bobcats (5-3) in Richmond.
David Durling, Pedro Farias Garcia and Owen Woolacott each added a goal.
Max Viselli scored for Richmond.
NOBLE 1, SANFORD 1: Shawn Puffer scored off a feed from Kurtis Voter for Sanford (1-5-1), and Sam Gasher converted a breakaway for Noble (2-3-3) as the teams played to a tie at Sanford.
GREELY 3, YORK 0: Gage Cooney scored in the first half and Liam Sheff and Tommy Bennert added second-half goals as the Rangers (6-2-1) defeated the Wildcats (4-4) in Cumberland.
Luca Duina made five saves for the shutout.
FIELD HOCKEY
YARMOUTH 4, NYA/WAYNFLETE 1: Sophie Smith scored three goals as the visiting Clippers (7-2-1) defeated the Panthers (3-4).
Chloe Bibula gave Yarmouth an early lead before Smith’s first goal made it 2-0 in the second quarter.
NYA/Waynflete got on the board just before halftime, as Emma Bowden scored on a rebound off a penalty corner
Smith put it away with two goals in the fourth quarter.
Yarmouth goalie Cassie Walsh and NYA/Waynflete’s Elli Howerton-Lynch each made nine saves.
SCARBOROUGH 4, WINDHAM 0: Lily Stone scored two goals to power the Red Storm (9-1) past the Eagles (4-5) at Windham.
Daisy Stone and Aydan Harris also scored. Katie Roy stopped five shots for the shutout.
Windham goalie Kelsey Gerry made 16 saves.
NOBLE 4, SANFORD 1: Malia Petelo notched a hat trick as the Knights (4-5) rolled past the Spartans (1-6) at North Berwick.
Lila Fiel also scored for Noble. Jenna Baxter had an assist, and Trinity Valle made five saves.
Bella Farrington tallied the only goal for Sanford.
FALMOUTH 6, MARSHWOOD 1: Anna Turgeon and Chloe Bush scored two goals apiece to lead the Navigators (6-3) to a win over the Hawks (0-9) at Falmouth.
Valerie Rand and Macy Bush each chipped in with a goal. Mallory Roy added two assists.
Elle McDaniel scored for Marshwood.
CHEVERUS 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Taylor Tory and Lucy Johnson each scored a pair of goals for the Stags (8-0) in a win over the Golden Trojans (4-5) at Saco.
Lily Johnson and Norah Slattery each chipped in with an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
YARMOUTH 3, WELLS 0: Tristen Rogers had seven aces, and Elena Miller recorded 11 kills and 12 digs as the Clippers (6-0) won by scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-11 against the Warriors (5-4) at Yarmouth.
FOOTBALL
TELSTAR 34, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Will Doyle threw five touchdowns passes – three to Wyatt Lilly – as the Rebels (5-0) cruised past the Hawks (1-3) in Hiram.
Doyle connected with Gavinn Martin for an 11-yard touchdown pass and Lilly for a 28-yarder in the first quarter.
Lilly’s 11-yard TD catch in the second quarter put Telstar up 20-0.
Doyle added two more touchdowns in the third – a 47-yarder to Cameron Palmer and a 25-yarder to Lilly.
GOLF
KVAC SHOOTOUT: Charlie Austin and Austin Stromick each shot 41 as Brunswick edged Hampden Academy by four strokes to win the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A shootout at Brunswick Golf Club.
Brunswick’s top four players finished with a total of 174 as the Dragons earned the league’s automatic bid to the team state championship on Oct. 9 at Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro.
Brandon Bearce of Messalonskee was the low medalist with his 3-over round of 40.
