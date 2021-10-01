SCARBOROUGH — Two-year-old William on Higgins Beach in Scarborough has made friends with Dean Ferris, the Casella truck driver who drives through the boy’s street every Friday.

On Friday mornings, William is waiting outside on Pearl Street for Ferris’s truck, said the 2 year old’s nanny Anna Maenhout, .

While driving his route one day, Ferris gave William a toy football, Maenhout said. The next week, William gave Ferris a thank-you letter, and the two are now on a first-name basis.

When Ferris’s truck travels through the neighborhood, William stops whatever he’s doing, even if he is playing out on Higgins Beach, Maenhout said.

Working 10 or 12 hour shifts can be hard, Ferris said, but seeing excited children helps to break up the day.

“They’re just fascinated with the truck, dogs, too,” he said. “I try real hard to remember everybody’s names.”

Ferris has been a driver with Casella for almost two years, he said. Besides giving gifts to kids, he will pass out dog treats to neighborhood pets.

“I know it’s important work,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: