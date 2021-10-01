FRYEBURG — Maine’s largest agricultural fair kicks off Sunday with a schedule packed full of shows, pulls, demos, contests, trials and more.

“With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, we are all ready and eager to get his year’s Fryeburg Fair underway,” President Roy Andrews wrote in the 2021 fair book.

The fair runs eight days, from Oct. 3 to 10. Popular features include Woodman’s Field Day, harness racing, draft horse hitch competitions, 4-H exhibits, entertainment and the midways. The grand parade and trophy presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The night shows, held at 8 p.m., include performances from “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” a Tom Petty tribute band on Tuesday, and Studio Two — A Beatles Tribute on Thursday.

Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Admission tickets are $12 per person, per day; children under 12 attend free. Senior citizens 65 or older are invited to attend the fair free Tuesday. A weekly pass costs $80.

“Pay one price,” for all fair rides wristbands can be purchased for $25 Tuesday through Thursday, and Sunday, Oct. 10.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be set up at the fair on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, including the Pfizer booster shot for people ages 65 and older and those with underlying conditions.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring a reusable bag to carry purchased items because single-use plastic bags are banned in Maine.

Related Organizers say Fryeburg Fair will be held in October

Fryeburg Fair is the largest in Maine and the second largest in New England. About 300,000 people attend the fair annually.

First held in 1851, this is the fair’s 171st year. Organizers put on a virtual fair last year after the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Visit www.fryeburgfair.org for more information and the schedule of events.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: