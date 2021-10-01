Just in time for Halloween, Maine State Music Theatre will host its popular costume sale from 3-8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at 22 Elm St. in Brunswick.

The sale benefits the theater and offers genuine theatrical costumes from its stock collected during previous shows. Ball gowns, shoes, hats, fabrics, modern clothing, historical replicas, masks, accessories, men’s wear, vintage clothing, furs, wigs and more are available.

Tickets are required to attend the costume sale this year. Ticket sales are limited to 20 people per hour in an effort to provide the safest possible experience during the pandemic. Masks are required.

The Oct. 15 entry fee is a $25 donation to Maine State Music Theatre. The Oct. 16 entry fee is $10, which will be applied to credit on any purchases. Ticket prices will not be returned if no purchases are made. Tickets are on sale now at msmt.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: