TOPSHAM – A. “Pete” Mosqueda, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 10, 2021. He was born on Aug. 6, 1938, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Anselmo and Gregoria (Rojas) Mosqueda. After he graduated from high school, Pete enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was later stationed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station.

In 1962, he married the former Jacqueline Saucier of Brunswick and they made their home in Savannah, Ga. After being honorably discharged in 1966, Pete and his family returned to Maine where he was later hired by RCA’s Information Systems Division. During his long career in computers and telecommunications, Pete worked for Sperry, Unisys and then the State of Maine, where he retired in 2005.

While working for the State of Maine, he received several awards including the Governor’s Teamwork Award under then Governor Angus King. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion Post 202 in Topsham.

﻿Pete was predeceased by an infant daughter; three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jackie; two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Judy Mosqueda of Durham and Lee and Jill Mosqueda of Reading, Mass., one daughter and son-in-law, Laura and George Almasi of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Peter and Emma Mosqueda of Reading and Brett Almasi of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine; two brothers, two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿A ceremony with military honors was held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 785-4341.

