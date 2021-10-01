PEAKS ISLAND – Gustav Engeland Karlsen, 83, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2021 at Gosnell House in Scarborough, Maine. He was born and raised in Central Connecticut until age 15 when his parents returned to their native Norway after his machinist father retired. After completing one year of high school in Norway, Gus returned to Connecticut by himself to finish high school, staying with his former neighbors, the Polanski family. He then went on to attend Upsala College in New Jersey where he received a B.A. degree in French Language and Culture. Gus was on his own and did not have enough funds to pay tuition, but Upsala saw his potential and granted him a full scholarship.After college he joined the U.S. Navy, becoming an officer, serving on the guided missile cruiser The USS Little Rock. And after his completion of his 3-year commitment, he signed up to become a staff officer assigned in London. That enabled him to exchange visits with his father in Norway. Since he was proficient in 4 languages (Norwegian, English, French and German) he was called upon to serve as an interpreter when the U.S Navy interacted with France and Germany. After 6 years of active duty he remained in the Naval Reserve for another 19 years.Gus eventually settled in the Portland, Maine area and pursued a 23-year career with the US Postal Service. He was a postmaster several times and ultimately became an international consultant going to developing countries in the Western Pacific to help strengthen their administrative staff. During this period, he met and married Ann Katt Karlsen, and left his extended state of bachelorhood. They were married for 36 years, making homes in Falmouth, Peaks Island and Naples, Fla. Their mutual love of sailing provided wonderful trips on boats of all sizes. After Gus procured a 100-ton master’s license, he became a relief captain of the Schooner Bagheera, now based in Portland Harbor. Gus was part of the crew that sailed it to Maine from Maryland after its cross-country trip from the West Coast upon purchase. He also served on the Schooner Lady Stirling, sailing out of Naples.Gus was quite proud of his involvement with the Alta Society of Norway, a group of retired Norwegian seamen who maintain and sail a WWII minesweeper, now moored in Oslo as a museum ship. When the USCG Cutter The Eagle was in Portland for the Tall Ship celebration, in 2015, Gus was its liaison officer. The Eagle is known as “America’s Tall Ship” and is the largest tall ship flying the U.S. flag. Known for his charm, good nature, and great sense of humor, Gus was also very generous with his time as an active Rotarian, since 1976, and a member of the USCG Auxiliary -Flotilla 96 in Florida, serving as its Staff Officer for Diversity. As a proud member of the Little Rock Association, he attended many of their reunions and maintained lifelong friendships. Never forgetting his humble roots, Gus was also generous with those in need.Since 1992, Gus was a loyal member of Sons of Norway and a founding member of Maine Nordmenn, a Sons of Norway lodge in Portland, serving as its first president in 2002. He was also involved with the American Legion on Peaks Island. Both he and Ann were avid tennis players, both on the courts of TEIA on Peaks and in Pelican Bay, Naples.He is survived by his wife Ann Katt Karlsen, his sister Ann K. Freud, his nephews, Bill Freud, Jared Katt and Bryan Katt and five great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Harbor View at Jones Landing, Peaks Island, on Monday, Oct. 11 at 11:45 a.m. Casco Bay Lines has a ferry boat leaving Portland at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Rotary Club of Portland Maine Charitable Account PO Box 8283 Portland, ME 04101, or your preferred charity. For additional information please contact Bill Freud at [email protected] or on mobile 303-249-5070

