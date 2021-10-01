PALM BAY, Fla. – Jim Demmons died after a short illness at a Melbourne hospital on August 27, 2021. He was born on March 16, 1949 in Meriden, Conn., the son of Virginia Howe and Leeman Demmons.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged, he then finished his high school degree and married his wife, Kathleen Demmons. They celebrated 48 years of marriage in February.

Jim and Kathie lived on Highland Lake for 30 years where he loved to have family and friends over for holidays and BBQ’s. He loved to boat, fish, hunt, and snowmobile with his friends.

His family includes his wife of 48 years Kathie Demmons; sister Dianna Francis; granddaughter Desirea Carver, grandson Jacob Demmons, grandson Taylor Ferrante, grandson Kyle Limanni, granddaughter Savanna Demmons, granddaughter Cassandra Limanni, granddaughter Khalessi Demmons; great-grandsons Eric, Raiden, Eli, and Blake; nephew Darron Pierce, niece Jessica Arnsperger, niece Jennifer Morton and nephew John Morton. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy, son Ryan; and brother Lee. He was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Jim owned and operated a painting company until he retired. For the last seven years Jim and Kathie have lived in Palm Bay, Fla. with their dog Henry. Jim loved to go out on the ocean in his boat and drive his Corvette.

There will be a graveside service, Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in South Portland with a celebration of life to follow at American Legion Post 35 on 413 Broadway in South Portland. To express condolences or to participate in Jim’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

