Patricia Irene (Cook) Jeffrey 1927 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Patricia Irene (Cook) Jeffrey , 93 of Harpswell Place, has fallen asleep in the Lord on Sept. 22, 2020. She was born in Brighton, Mass., on Feb. 15, 1927, a daughter of Philip John and Irene Marie (Rodick) Cook. Patricia graduated from Deering High School, Portland, in 1944. She loved skiing, theater, jazz, animals, and the Red Sox. She was predeceased by her daughter, Vicki Elin Moraros in 1960; husband, Benjamin Jeffrey on Feb. 1, 1995; sister, Margaret Elizabeth (Cook) Parker and niece, Janet (Parker) Nichols. Patricia is survived by sons, Gregory Nicholas and Anthony Scott Moraros (Laurie), daughters, Michele Thalia (Moraros) Aguilar (Michael), Erin (Lewis) Mendoza (Steven), Robin Lewis-Dennis (Joseph); seven grandchildren, Alexander and Christopher Moraros; Rubey, Sadie, and William Mendoza and Catherine and Ernest Dennis; and six nieces and nephews on the east and west coast. All of Patricia’s children and grandchildren reside in California. Patricia lies in rest at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements were by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. May her memory be eternal.

