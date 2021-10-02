BIDDEFORD — Jack Mahoney and Jayson Maheux scored first-quarter touchdowns as the University of New England football team jumped out to an early lead on its way to a 28-19 win over Nichols College on Saturday afternoon.

Mahoney scored on a 22-yard run and Maheux from 20 yards as UNE (3-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Nor’easters extended the lead to 26-0 when Connor Sirois scored on a 14-yard run. Nichols got on the board when Logan Sawyer threw a 46-yard TD pass to Joshua Vitti, but Nick Lombard recovered a fumble and scored as UNE took a 28-7 lead into the half.

Sawyer added a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Diaz in the third quarter and Joshua PIerre-Charles scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter for Nichols.

Sirois completed 5 of 9 passes for 77 yards for UNE. He also rushed for 20 yards. Mahoney rushed 21 points for 94 yards.

WILLIAMS 28, BOWDOIN 3: Bobby Maimaron threw four touchdown passes for the Ephs (3-0) in a victory over the Polar Bears (0-3) in Brunswick.

Maimaron completed 16-of-25 passes for 265 yards and added 42 yards rushing. Justin Burke caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Frank Stola had four receptions, 72 yards and two scores.

Andre Eden rushed for 168 yards on 23 carries for Bowdoin. Andrew Rowader kicked a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter for Bowdoin.

WESLEYAN 27, BATES 24: Luis Sanchez caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from David Estevez with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals (2-0) the win over the Bobcats (0-3) in Lewiston.

Bates took a 24-20 lead early in the fourth when Brendan Costa scored on a 1-yard run, his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Bates took a 7-0 lead early in the first when Sean Bryant caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Costa. Wesleyan answered with a 37-yard field goal by Daniel Yoon and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ashton Scott to Estevez to take a 10-7 lead. Bowdoin took the lead back when Costa scored on a 1-yard run with 3:20 left in the first.

Wesleyan went back in front when Thomas Elkhoury caught a 21-yard scoring pass from Estevez. Bates tied it on a 27-yard field goal by Simon Redfern before Yoon hit a 26-yarder to give Wesleyan a 20-17 lead at the half.

Costa completed 26 of 32 passes for 291 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed 13 times for 51 yards. Derek Marino caught seven passes for 100 yards, while Bryant caught 9 passes for 99. Scott completed 8 of 19 passes for 144 yards and Estevez was 12-for-12 passing for 123 yards for Wesleyan.

HAMILTON 27, COLBY 14: Joe Cairns threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Continentals (3-1, 3-1 NESCAC) built a 27-0 halftime advantage and beat the Mules (1-3, 1-3) in Waterville.

Devin Marracco scored on a 2-yard run and Matt Hersch connected with Jack Sawyer for a 18-yard touchdown pass as Colby cut the lead to 27-14 in the third quarter.

Cairns completed 16 of 22 passes for 293 yards for Hamilton. Hersch was 25 for 39 passing for 330 yards for Colby. Sawyer caught five passes for 127 yards.

