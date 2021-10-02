GAME OF THE WEEK

Buccaneers (2-1) at Patriots (1-2), 8:20 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Spread: Buccaneers by 7

Outlook: You may have heard: Tom Brady is returning to Foxborough on Sunday for the first time since leaving Bill Belichick and New England. The scoreboard shouldn’t even say Buccaneers at Patriots. It should just say Brady at Belichick. You know Brady and Belichick have never wanted to win a game more, with the possible exception of Super Bowls. Take the over on number of cameras surrounding Brady and Belichick for their postgame handshake. Or will it be a hug!? (Oh yeah, almost forgot. It’s Gronk’s homecoming, too. Sorry, Gronk). Brady won a Super Bowl for Bucs last year while Patriots went 7-9, so maybe poor Bill deserves an upset here. Sorry, Bill. A New England upset is less likely than a Bucs rout.

Prediction: Buccaneers 30-16.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Seahawks (1-2) at 49ers (2-1), 4:05 p.m. Sunday (FOX)

Spread: 49ers by 2 1/2.

Outlook: Will you come through for us? Both NFC West rivals are coming off losses, but Seattle’s a bit more desperate after two straight tough losses and facing its first 1-3 start since 2011. San Francisco has lost five straight home games, and three of past four to Seattle.

Prediction: Seahawks 30-27.

OTHER GAMES

• @Dolphins (1-2, -2) over Colts (0-3), 23-20: Carson Wentz has been a very big downgrade from Philip Rivers for the Colts, and Miami has Jacoby Brissett starting again for injured Tua Tagovailoa. I give the Dolphins a slight edge on defense, but even that’s debatable. Mostly, make this a venue call, fueled by the Miami’s 6-1 run in covering the line at home.

• @Falcons (1-2, +1 1/2) over Washington (1-2), 24-20: Washington a road favorite? Here it is, and I don’t get it. Atlanta is on a 6-0 run in this series, and Matt Ryan will find a way at home to outscore Taylor Heinicke.

• @Bills (2-1, -16) over Texans (1-2), 31-13: All signs point to a rout. The Bills are on an 8-1 run at home, and the Texans have lost seven in a row on the road, plus Houston rookie QB Davis Mills will melt under the Bills’ pass rush in a tough road venue.

• Lions (0-3, +2 1/2) over @Bears (1-2), 19-16: Detroit beats Baltimore last week if a record 66-yard field goal doesn’t bounce off the crossbar and in. Chicago can’t seem to decide on a QB and top defender Khalil Mack has a foot sprain.

• @Cowboys (2-1, -4 1/2) over Panthers (3-0), 27-17: Christian McCaffrey’s injury is a huge blow to Carolina (and to Sam Darnold), while Panthers’ stout defense faces its toughest test. Home edge, no McCaffrey and Cowboys’ balanced attack spell the result.

• @Vikings (1-2, +2) over Browns (2-1), 30-27: Minnesota’s offense is fire. Kirk Cousins is outplaying Baker Mayfield, and the Browns have lost five of the past eight when giving points on road.

• @Saints (2-1, -7 1/2) over Giants (0-3), 24-13: The Saints face a letdown after a big win at New England, but are at the Superdome. Plus it’s hard to ignore the Saints’ 15-0 run straight up in October. The Giants stinky offense has Coach Joe Judge feeling early heat. This won’t help.

• Titans (2-1, -7) over @Jets (0-3), 30-16: Both teams’ proneness to turnovers makes the pick volatile. Tennessee’s defense isn’t great, but the Jets sad, sad offense can’t capitalize. Zach Wilson already has been sacked 15 times.

• Chiefs (1-2, -7) over @Eagles (1-2), 28-23: Watch Jalen Hurts do damage on the ground against Kansas City’s oft-shaky defense. The Chiefs are on a 1-12-1 skid against the spread and feeling Philly covers as a touchdown home dog.

• @Rams (3-0, -4 1/2) over Cardinals (3-0), 30-20: The Rams have has owned the Cardinals of late, winning eight straight and limiting Kyler Murray in all four meetings. Matthew Stafford is looking like an early MVP factor.

• Ravens (2-1, +1) over @Broncos (3-0), 20-17: The Ravens would be 1-2 if not for a record 66-yard field goal last week and the Broncos are 3-0 against teams that together are 0-9. Lamar Jackson figures to play and be the first challenge to Denver’s defense.

• @Packers (2-1, -6 1/2) over Steelers (1-2), 31-17: It’s future Hall of Famers Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger – with 817 career TD passes combined – in their first head-to-head meeting in almost 11 years! I love Rodgers at Lambeau and Big Ben has been bad.

• @Chargers (2-1, -3 1/2) over Raiders (3-0), 37-31: L.A. winning at Kansas City last week tells you how good Justin Herbert and the Chargers can be. Two OT wins, including last week’s vs. Miami, tells you how fragile the Raiders’ 3-0 is.

Last week: 11-5 overall, 8-8 vs. spread.

Season: 31-17, 26-22